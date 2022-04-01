ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross McCrorie: Aberdeen under a lot of pressure in push for top-six finish

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
Ross McCrorie admits Aberdeen have to get themselves out of a self-imposed “sticky situation” as they bid for a top-six finish.

The Dons are in 10th place in the cinch Premiership with 35 points, two behind Hibernian and Livingston who are fifth and sixth respectively.

The 3-1 win over Hibernian before the international break was Jim Goodwin’s first as Aberdeen boss but there is now only two fixtures before the split – away to bottom side Dundee on Saturday, then a home match against Ross County next week.

McCrorie said: “We have put ourselves in a sticky situation.

“From the start of the season we have not been good enough results-wise and we have put a lot of pressure on ourselves now in the run-up to the split. So it is up to us to go into these two games all guns firing and try to hopefully get six points. The first game coming up is Dundee.

“As I said, there is a bit of added pressure but at Aberdeen we are expected to play under pressure and I’m sure all the boys can thrive on it.”

The former Rangers player believes the win over Hibs has set up the Dons for the trip to Tayside.

He said: “The performance against Hibs was all there, everything we were looking for within the game and a good result as well.

“As a whole I thought the performance was great and we can take a lot of confidence from that and take it into this game against Dundee.

“We have respect for Dundee. They are going to be fighting for their lives. We know they have some quality players within their ranks. We know it will be tough, but we have our ideas of what we are going to do from training and have been working on different plays.

“Hopefully we can go and put in a good performance and get the three points. We have been working hard in training and will try and execute our game plan as best we can.

“No one is getting carried away. We had one good result against Hibs but we take each game as it comes, starting with Dundee this weekend. It will be a very tough game, there is no getting away from that.

“We know that it will be physical, conditions might not be the best, but there can be no excuses. We are expecting a real battle.”

