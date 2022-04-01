ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New Van Ness rapid transit unveils today

By Sara Stinson
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s been six years but the Muni project on Van Ness Avenue is finally finished!

SFMTA is going to unveil the completed improvements on the vital route this morning.

Since 2016, it’s been really tough for business owners on Van Ness that have had to ensure the construction, along with commuters who drive on the street every day.

The new Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit System aims to address traffic congestion along Van Ness by creating physically separated bus lanes to get by without getting stuck in traffic.

Bus lanes are marked in red.

What took the Van Ness construction project so long?

New boarding platforms were built to allow passengers to board buses more easily as well.

The 345.9 million dollar project brought other improvements to Van Ness like new lighting, sidewalk extensions, new trees and crossing signals.

Also, there is improved access for people with disabilities.

Along with the surface level improvements, the project also allowed the city to complete underground utility maintenance, including replacing sewer pipes and water mains.

The new system will serve the 49 Mission and Van Ness rout and the 90 San Bruno Owl Muni bus line.

Some golden gate transit bus lines will be served too.

This morning at 9:15 there will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate the end of construction.

