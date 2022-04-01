ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Amazon Prime members can get an Xbox Series X right now

By Andrew Koopman
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNext generation consoles are always newsworthy because they come with new upgrades and capabilities. The new Xbox Series X is no exception, and Amazon is having an exclusive deal on this unparalleled console for Prime members only. Simply put, this is the fastest, most powerful, and most capable Xbox...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprised With Bonus Free Game

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been surprised with a bonus free game for the month of March. In addition to the four games that comprise March's Games With Gold lineup, Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can download a bonus Xbox 360 game for free. That said, if you've been a subscriber for a while, you may already have it, as it's been made free via the subscription service, at least, a few times. That's right, Port Royale 3 -- normally $20 -- is once again free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Amazon Prime Day#Video Game#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
GAMINGbible

Xbox Game Pass Just Added A Major Bonus Subscription For Users

From now (24 March) until 31 March, the big boys at Microsoft have blessed us with a new perk to go along with our Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Fans of delicious superhero action will be able to get their fill over the next three months as the top end Game Pass subscription now comes with a couple of months of Marvel Unlimited for free. The comic book subscription service boasts over 30,000 comics from the superhero creating giants, including new issues which come out each week.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users May Be Getting Some Big Free Games in April

PlayStation Plus subscribers may get some big free games for April 2022. Sony has yet to announce April's free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting, and this won't change until closer to the end of the month. That said, in the meantime, two games, in particular, look potentially poised to be included in April's lineup due to their respective April 5 release dates. April 5 is the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of every month is when PlayStation Plus free games are released. And with the rise of Sony securing day-one releases for both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, games that meet the criteria above always have a higher chance of being included with PlayStation Plus. For April 2022, these games include MLB The Show 22 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
MLB
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Which one do you need?

Sony just introduced a new and expanded PlayStation Plus service to compete with Microsoft's generous Xbox Game Pass program. If you have both consoles you're probably wondering which subscription service is worth your time and money, or if there's even a case for going all big spender and getting both. Here we break down exactly what you get at each tier of each service, the prices, and some of the games you can expect to get access to as well.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Minecraft accidentally adds Xbox Series X feature early

After rolling out a Minecraft Preview build that allowed Xbox Series X|S players to enable ray tracing in the game, Microsoft has announced the feature was included as a mistake and removed its support. Players could enable the next-gen feature by downloading the Minecraft Preview build – a test version...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Indie hit 'Unpacking' comes to PS4 and PS5 this spring

The peaceful, zen-like puzzle gameplay of Unpacking (the real game, that is) will soon be available to the PlayStation crowd. As Polygon says, Witch Beam and Humble Games have announced that Unpacking will be available on PS4 and PS5 this spring. It's launching alongside physical releases from Limited Run Games for the PS4, PS5 and Switch versions.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Sony confirms smoother gameplay is coming to PS5 with VRR

Sony has confirmed that VRR support for PS5 is coming “in the months ahead”, as a new system software update rolls out to PS4 and PlayStation 5 users today. The new PS5 system update adds a number of pleasing features, including improvements to party chat, the ability to pin games to your home screen, voice commands, improvements to the console’s UI, and a stealthy update to the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset.
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Company

Sony’s new PlayStation Plus takes aim at Microsoft—with one big difference

The fusing of Sony’s PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services was inevitable. Not only did the two subscription offerings individually fall short of Microsoft’s Game Pass offerings, the similar names of the offerings created confusion among some users. So Tuesday’s announcement that a new combined service would launch...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

New Xbox Games with Gold for April 2022 announced

Major Nelson and Microsoft have confirmed the new Xbox Games with Gold that will be made available next month during April 2022 the lineup includes Another Sight, and platform puzzler Hue. Xbox Backward Compatibility additions include the ability to test your intergalactic tycoon skills in Outpost Kaloki X, and racing skills in MX vs ATV Alive.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy