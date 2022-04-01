Bright yellow motor scooter stolen from Salina residence

Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen from a south Salina hotel Wednesday. Jacob Galindo, 32, of Amarillo, Texas, told police that his blue 2020 Toyota Camry was in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. Ninth Street, when he left for work at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. When he returned to the hotel at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the car was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO