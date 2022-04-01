ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Bright yellow motor scooter stolen from Salina residence

Salina Post
Salina Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Police are looking for a bright yellow motor scooter and the person who stole it earlier this week from a Salina residence. The owners of...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Kansas man arrested in connection to cases from 3 counties

GYPSUM - A Gypsum man was arrested Sunday in connection to stolen items cases from Ottawa County, Great Bend and Wichita. Saline County Sheriff's Lieutenant Jeremiah Hayes said this morning that deputies were asked to assist the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in a burglary case involving a stolen skid steer and other equipment. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, through its investigation, had determined that the missing skid steer was at 419 E. Second Street in Gypsum, in southeastern Saline County.
Salina Post

Car stolen from parking lot of south Salina hotel

Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen from a south Salina hotel Wednesday. Jacob Galindo, 32, of Amarillo, Texas, told police that his blue 2020 Toyota Camry was in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. Ninth Street, when he left for work at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. When he returned to the hotel at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the car was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest 2 suspects found in car stolen from Salina

RUSSELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged theft after an incident in Russell. Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday Russell County 911 Dispatch received a report of a theft at the Sunmart Convenience Store (Bearhouse) at the Bunker Hill exit on Interstate 70, according to a media release from police.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Two people injured in south Salina wreck Wednesday night

Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck in south Salina Wednesday night. Chase Campbell, 21, of Salina, was southbound on Edward Street and stopped at the Edward Street/E. Magnolia Road intersection in a 2004 Mazda RX3. He then pulled into the intersection, not seeing a westbound 2019 Ford Edge driven by Brittany Strathman, 30, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The Mazda struck the Edge.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Fire west of Salina causes more than $600,000 worth of loss

More than $600,000 worth of property was destroyed in a Friday evening fire west of Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that a 38-year-old Saline County man was working on a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta in a building on his property in the 2500 block of Cottonwood Lane when the car caught fire.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Double homicide victims were living in shed, court documents say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have been released regarding the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan on Super Bowl Sunday. Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Feb. 15 in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Super Bowl Sunday and charged five days later. According to an affidavit, on […]
WICHITA, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Employee Charged With Stealing From Lowe’s

On Friday morning, Sedalia Police responded to Lowe's, 3811 West Broadway, for a theft report. The officer made contact with the Retail Crime Manager, who reported a theft of money from the store involving an employee. The employee was present and arrested on scene after further investigation. 18-year-old Tayler Madison...
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooter#The Motor#Salina Post Police
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
KSN News

Local dog paralyzed after being beaten by burglars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local dog has been paralyzed after burglars broke into her owner’s business and beat her. Yassine Sadkhi owns Atlas Motors, located at 2850 S Broadway Ave in Wichita. Last week, Sadkhi arrived at work to find his dog, Lily, a Belgian Shephard, brutally beaten by burglars. “Lily was doing what […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

KBI: 2 wanted for Kansas homicide arrested in Hutchinson

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, according to a media release from the KBI. Just before 8:30p.m. Friday, Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of 325 Marla...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wichita Eagle

Wichita food truck owner dies suddenly at age 51

The Wichita food truck community has lost one of its own. Troy Evans, who in 2019 opened The Bomb BBQ, died on Tuesday, confirmed the truck’s manager, Denise Watson. He was 51. Evans’ first career was working as a bomb builder in the 184th Intelligence Wing of the Kansas...
WICHITA, KS
KOLR10 News

Springfield police investigate infant death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police are investigating an infant’s death. According to a Springfield Police Department press release, a woman, Deborah Lundstrom, 47, of Springfield, Mo., was caring for 9 children under the age of 3 at an in-home daycare when she left the house and the children unsupervised for 12 minutes on March 2, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man accused of assaulting Joplin officer shot overnight by another officer

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after an officer shot a man accused of assaulting a police officer in Joplin late Saturday night. The Joplin Police Department says it all happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. An officer noticed three people near the intersection of 9th and Connor. When he tried to approach them, one ran away and led officers on a foot pursuit.
JOPLIN, MO
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy