Mental Health

Are You Mentally Exhausted? Signs To Look Out For

By Eileen Conroy
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The occurrence of mentally running on empty is also known as mental exhaustion. If you're not sure you're mentally exhausted, here are signs to look out...

Related
Lite Rock 96.9

Why Music Is Good for Your Mental Health

They say music is the greatest art form.No matter the genre, music can speak volumes and help you get through tough times during your life. Whether you play an instrument or love collecting r and listening to the radio, music is such a vital part of our lives. When it comes to our mental health, music has endless benefits. Research shows that music can help with depression, trauma, grief and anxiety to name a few. Here are some of the ways music can improve your brain function and mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

When you eat matters: How your eating rhythms impact your mental health

Eating is an essential part of human life and it turns out that not only what we eat but when we eat can impact our brains. Irregular eating times have been shown to contribute to poor mental health, including depression and anxiety, as well as to cardio-metabolic diseases and weight gain. Fortunately, it is possible to leverage our eating rhythms to limit negative mood and increase mental health. As a doctoral student in the field of neuropsychiatry and a psychiatrist studying nutrition and mood disorders, our research focuses on investigating how eating rhythms impact the brain. Here’s how it all...
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Exhaustion#Productivity#Drugs
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

Stop your Stressing: The 4 Best Supplements for Stress & Anxiety

You know the clues: tight muscles, tension headaches, rapid thoughts, panic attacks, insomnia. Stress and anxiety are no joke when it comes to the well-being of your mind and body. But the worst part is trying to get it to stop. We’re tired of carrying the weight of our stress...
HEALTH
SHAPE

Prolonged Grief Disorder Is Now Officially Considered a Mental Health Disorder

As of last week, prolonged grief disorder, officially became a new diagnosis in the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the catalog of psychological conditions widely used by clinicians to diagnose patients is the standard classification of mental disorders. Despite the nearly decade-long debate on whether grief should need medical treatment, the diagnosis became official during a time when many Americans continue to experience ongoing disasters that have caused death and suffering, such as COVID-19, reports the American Psychiatric Association (APA).
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A poo dose a day may keep bipolar away. When it comes to mental health, what else could poo do?

In a world first, two Australians with bipolar have had poo transplants, their symptoms improved, and their cases were written up in peer-reviewed journals. One of us (Parker) treated the second of these patients with so-called fecal microbiota transplantation, and published his case study in recent weeks. The other (Green) is part of a team recruiting people with depression to a poo transplant clinical trial.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is Irritability a Sign of Depression?

Depression is commonly associated with sadness, fatigue, and trouble sleeping. But irritability and anger can be symptoms, too. Most people recognize the most common symptoms of depression. However, depression doesn’t always manifest the same way in everyone. Some people also experience increased levels of irritability. In some cases, heightened...
MENTAL HEALTH
