Rugby

Adelaide overcome 18-point deficit to clinch EPIC Showdown win in incredible scenes as Jordan Dawson kicks crucial goal after the siren to leave Port winless

By Australian Associated Press
 1 day ago

Adelaide's prized recruit Jordan Dawson has kicked a goal after the final siren to sink Port Adelaide by four points in an AFL thriller.

Dawson's accurate set shot from about 35 metres out has delivered the Crows a first victory of the season, 15.6 (96) to 13.14 (92).

And Port, touted as a premiership fancy, remain winless after three games after coughing up an 18-point lead some eight minutes into the final term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAVaQ_0ewbo7XW00
Jordan Dawson is mobbed by his teammates after kicking the match-winning goal on Friday

The Crows booted three goals in the last five minutes to a steal a stirring victory at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

Adelaide were two points down with just four seconds remaining when Lachlan Murphy grabbed a loose ball in the forward line and was crunched high by Port's Sam Mayes.

While given a free, Murphy was assisted off the field and unable to take his kick, with the ball given to ex-Swan Dawson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKc8v_0ewbo7XW00
Dawson landed a 35-metre bomb after the siren to give the Crows a 96-92 win over Port
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W77Tf_0ewbo7XW00
His goal clinched the Showdown and sparked wild celebrations among Adelaide fans

His left-footer curled through to cap his best game for his new club - two goals and 25 disposals.

Dawson's teammates Elliott Himmelberg and Lachlan Gollant, in just his third AFL game, booted four goals each.

And Crow midfielders Harry Schoenberg (23 possessions), Matt Crouch (29), Rory Laird (31) and Ben Keays (25) were prolific ball-winners.

Port Adelaide's maligned forward Todd Marshall slotted five goals while Mayes and Georgiades each kicked two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177VY4_0ewbo7XW00
Ken Hinkley (middle) is under pressure as Port are winless after a disastrous start to the season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3Bjb_0ewbo7XW00
The Power relinquished an 18-point lead in the final 12 minutes of the game 

The Power held a seemingly commanding 18-point lead some eight minutes into the last term.

But inside five minutes remaining, Himmelberg scored two late majors before the last-gasp drama centred on Dawson.

His match-winner came after Port veteran Travis Boak missed a set-shot with one minute 40 seconds remaining, leaving the Power two points in front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZuf9_0ewbo7XW00
Travis Boak finished with 28 disposals but missed a set-shot with just under two mins left

Boak (28 disposals), Ryan Burton (22), Ollie Wines (30) and Karl Amon (22) were among Port's best players.

But Ken Hinkley's side remain in the mire with three consecutive losses and a looming Thursday night fixture against reigning premiers Melbourne.

