The New York Giants have made improvements on their offensive line through free agency. However, they did not address one of the five positions on the line: right tackle. Right tackle is arguably the biggest weakness on the Giants’ roster. It seems evident that New York is planning to address this position in the first round of the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. There are a number of tackle prospects that the Giants could target in the first round, including Mississippi State prospect Charles Cross who has been shooting up draft boards in recent weeks. Should Charles Cross be the Giants’ top offensive tackle target in this year’s draft?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO