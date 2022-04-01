ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Contract signed: Caddo Confederate monument should be moved by end of year

By Jay Shakur, Carolyn Roy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zm0Cj_0ewbnDmq00

CADDO PARISH, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – After years of legal battles and delays, a contractor is expected to begin removing the Confederate monument from the front lawn of the Caddo Parish Courthouse sometime this year.

Caddo Communications Manager Krystle Beauchamp confirmed Thursday that a contract to relocate the monument was signed and filed Wednesday at the Caddo Parish Courthouse. The $782,000 contract with Florida-based Energy Products and Services Corp. calls for the removal to be completed no later than December 31, 2022.

Historical texts added to box surrounding Caddo Confederate monument

“Now, the next steps are for parish administration to meet with the selected contractor and begin to build that timeline for what’s needed so we can begin that removal,” Beauchamp said. “So, as of right now, there is no official date to remove the monument.”

The marble and granite monument was erected between 1902 and 1906 on the grounds of the Caddo Parish Courthouse, which was built in 1926, where two previous courthouses stood. One of those original courthouses even served as the state capital of Louisiana during the Civil War.

The Caddo Commission originally voted to remove the monument back in 2017, setting off a legal battle with the Shreveport chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) over the monument itself and ownership of the land on which it stands. The UDC also claimed parish officials violated its rights to free speech and equal protection.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43W4vx_0ewbnDmq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hx8ja_0ewbnDmq00
    The Caddo Parish Commission voted to remove the Confederate monument outside the courthouse in October 2017.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCY7X_0ewbnDmq00
    Historical texts have been added to the Confederate monument that sits in front of the Caddo Parish courthouse, including the Gettysburg Address, God Bless America, The Pledge of Allegiance, The Star-Spangled Banner, God Bless America, The Bill of Rights and Lift Every Voice and Sing. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snA9C_0ewbnDmq00
    Community activists held confederate monument protest after Caddo Parish commissioners halted temporary box
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hbtfj_0ewbnDmq00
    Work is underway on the construction of a box around the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBQsw_0ewbnDmq00
    Work is underway on the construction of a box around the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pEUL_0ewbnDmq00
    Work is underway on the construction of a box around the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5PdE_0ewbnDmq00
    Work is underway on the construction of a box around the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlnjR_0ewbnDmq00
    Work is underway on the construction of a box around the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnQEN_0ewbnDmq00
    Historical texts have been added to the Confederate monument that sits in front of the Caddo Parish courthouse, including the Gettysburg Address, God Bless America, The Pledge of Allegiance, The Star-Spangled Banner, God Bless America, The Bill of Rights and Lift Every Voice and Sing. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEWPT_0ewbnDmq00
    Historical texts have been added to the Confederate monument that sits in front of the Caddo Parish courthouse, including the Gettysburg Address, God Bless America, The Pledge of Allegiance, The Star-Spangled Banner, God Bless America, The Bill of Rights and Lift Every Voice and Sing. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PT3Er_0ewbnDmq00
    A box was built around the monument in July in order to protect it until an agreement could be reached and to help diffuse racial tensions amid protests and counter-protests focused on the Confederate symbol until a final resolution could be reached. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1owJ_0ewbnDmq00
    Historical texts have been added to the Confederate monument that sits in front of the Caddo Parish courthouse, including the Gettysburg Address, God Bless America, The Pledge of Allegiance, The Star-Spangled Banner, God Bless America, The Bill of Rights and Lift Every Voice and Sing. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422g6M_0ewbnDmq00
    Historical texts have been added to the Confederate monument that sits in front of the Caddo Parish courthouse, including, along with the American and Caddo Parish flags.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TACj2_0ewbnDmq00
    Historical texts have been added to the Confederate monument that sits in front of the Caddo Parish courthouse, including the Gettysburg Address, God Bless America, The Pledge of Allegiance, The Star-Spangled Banner, God Bless America, The Bill of Rights and Lift Every Voice and Sing.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXA70_0ewbnDmq00
    Work is underway on the construction of a box around the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • A box was built around the monument on the Caddo courthouse lawn in July in order to protect it until an agreement could be reached and to help diffuse racial tensions amid protests and counter-protests focused on the Confederate symbol until a final resolution could be reached in its removal. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nq9GI_0ewbnDmq00
    Work is underway on the construction of a box around the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The UDC and the Caddo Parish Commission ultimately signed a settlement agreement in July 2020 in which the UDC gave ownership of the land on which the memorial sits to Caddo Parish. In exchange, Caddo Parish agreed that UDC owns the monument and that the Parish would foot the bill for its removal, transportation, and re-installation.

The parish commission initially approved spending up to $500,000 to cover the costs, but Beauchamp says they have since determined that it will cost more to move the monument and allocated more money. The UDC has cited an expert who said the 30-foot-tall marble and granite structure is very fragile and could cost $1.26 million to be taken down and moved safely.

UDC receives approval to keep Civil War monument on national register during move

As the Parish began the process of selecting a contractor to move the monument, the commission voted to erect a box around it to protect it and defuse racial tensions amid protests and counter-protests focused on the monument in the weeks following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

The Civil War memorial has remained enclosed in that protective box ever since, with historical text added in December 2021 that includes the Gettysburg Address, God Bless America, The Pledge of Allegiance, The Star-Spangled Banner, The Bill of Rights, and the lyrics to the Black national anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing.

The Confederate monument will be moved to private property at the Pleasant Hill Battlefield site in southern De Soto Parish , where what is considered the bloodiest battle of the Civil War west of the Mississippi was fought the day after the Battle of Mansfield.

The UDC declined to comment Thursday on news of the contract, saying they were not aware that one had been signed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed

EASTON, Md. (AP) — A statue that was thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland was removed Monday. The “Talbot Boys Statue” was removed first and workers then loaded the stone base onto a flatbed truck by crane as small crowd watched. Some passing motorists who asked what was happening, cheerfully replied, “finally!” when they heard the news.
EASTON, MD
The Reporters Inc.

U.S. moves closer to compensating Blacks for generations of racism

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, not even Martin Luther King gets south of the tracks. The north side of town encompasses the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods and MLK Jr. Boulevard runs right through it. On the other side of the tracks, literally, neighborhoods become affluent, overwhelmingly White, and MLK Boulevard—the same roadway—is instead called Cincinnati Avenue.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mansfield, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Caddo Parish, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WJTV 12

Tupelo couple sues north Mississippi hospital for alleged balance billing

TUPELO, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A Tupelo couple is suing a north Mississippi hospital and its affiliates over an alleged balance-billing scheme that cost them nearly $50,000.  Balance billing is illegal under a state law passed in 2013. The law states that if a health care provider accepts payment from a health insurance company on […]
TUPELO, MS
Black Enterprise

A Former KKK Headquarters In South Carolina Will Now Become A Diversity Center

A former Ku Klux Klan (KKK) headquarters in Laurens, South Carolina, a city known for its racist history, is now being turned into a diversity center. KKK member John Howard Jr. opened the Redneck Shop, a KKK museum, store and meeting place inside of an old movie theater in 1996. Over the years the place became known as the “World’s Only Klan Museum,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. In addition to a KKK headquarters, the place also sold lynching photos, old grenades owned by the groups, pins, T-shirts, hats, and other hateful memorabilia.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Lynching is finally a federal hate crime

In 1955, Chicagoan Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy spending the summer in Mississippi, was abducted, tortured and brutally murdered over allegations that he whistled at a white woman. His body was later recovered from the Tallahatchie River with a cotton gin fan tied around his neck to weigh him down. He had been shot in the head.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Flags#Confederate Memorial Day#Uban Construction#Caddo Confederate#Caddo Communications#The Caddo Commission#Udc
MSNBC

Lynching is now a federal crime. Good luck teaching kids why.

While signing the Emmett Till Antilynching Act into law Tuesday, President Joe Biden gave an impassioned description of the way lynchings typically happened: “Innocent men, women and children hung by nooses from trees,” he said. “Bodies burned and drowned and castrated. Their crimes? ... Simply being Black.”
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden signs law named for Emmett Till that makes lynching a federal hate crime

WASHINGTON — Nearly 70 years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was kidnapped and murdered in Mississippi by two white men, President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime.  “Lynching was pure terror to enforce the lie that not everyone belongs in America,” Biden said at the Rose […] The post Biden signs law named for Emmett Till that makes lynching a federal hate crime appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJTV 12

MDOT works on multiple projects in southeast Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are working to make improvements to highways in south Mississippi. “MDOT’s goal, no matter the project, is geared towards improving safety and increasing Mississippians’ quality of life,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “These are just a handful of the projects happening in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

MDE announces 2022 Administrator, Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, April 1, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the 2022 Mississippi Administrator of the Year is Kara Killough, principal of Northwest Rankin Elementary School in the Rankin County School District, and the 2022 Mississippi Teacher of the Year is Brittany Morgan of Petal High School in the Petal […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lawmakers pass ABC warehouse privatization

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi lawmakers have passed a Senate bill, authorizing the state to construct a new Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse. Under this legislation, the new warehouse will be operated by a third-party contractor. The breaks distribution away from state oversight, which has been in place for decades. Supporters said this will provide […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy