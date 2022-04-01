ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MEMA reports 9 tornadoes hit state on March 30

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has released preliminary data from the severe storm that hit the state on Wednesday, March 30.

So far, nine tornadoes have been confirmed across Mississippi. Six injuries have been reported to MEMA in Bolivar, Holmes, Lafayette, Noxubee and Panola counties.

MEMA crews are still working to assess damage from the storm. Data may change through the validation process. Some sort of damage was reported in 32 counties. Preliminary damage numbers have been provided from 17 counties.

Those 17 counties reported the following damage:

  • Attala – 10 homes, 10 farms
  • Bolivar – 19 homes, 10 businesses
  • Coahoma – 15 homes, 1 business
  • DeSoto – 5 homes, 1 business
  • Forrest – 11 homes, 1 business, 1 farm
  • Greene – 23 homes, 2 businesses
  • Harrison – 9 homes
  • Hinds – 34 homes
  • Jackson – 13 homes
  • Lafayette – 4 homes, 2 businesses
  • Lauderdale – 9 homes, 5 businesses
  • Marshall – 4 homes
  • Panola – 57 homes, 1 business
  • Smith – 6 homes, 3 businesses
  • Warren – 37 homes, 1 business
  • Wayne – 32 homes, 3 businesses
  • Yazoo – 28 homes, 3 businesses
Counties that reported some kind of damage are:

  • Calhoun
  • Carroll
  • George
  • Holmes
  • Humphreys
  • Lawrence
  • Lake
  • Leflore
  • Madison
  • Noxubee
  • Oktibbeha
  • Sunflower
  • Tallahatchie
  • Washington
  • Yalobusha

Those who sustained damage during the severe storm should file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage and report the damage to MEMA here .

Neighbors can call the MEMA call center at 1-800-445-6362 for more information about resources. The call center will close after Monday, April 4.

New hours of operation will be:

  • Friday, April 1 – open until 5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 2 – open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 3 – closed
  • Monday, April 4 – open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
