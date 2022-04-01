Suspects use pepper spray to steal car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A team of one woman and two men stole a car at Cabana Apartments on Cabana Blvd. early Friday morning, according to Mobile Police. One thief brandished a gun. Another pepper-sprayed the car owner.

Officers arrived at the apartments at 12:21 a.m. Friday on a carjacking call. They determined a woman and two men stole a vehicle.

One of the men shot in the direction of the car and demanded car keys and cell phone from the car driver, according to a news release. Another thief pepper-sprayed the car owner.

The three subjects fled the scene in the car. Mobile Police are still investigating.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news. Download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.