Virginia State

Southwest VA COVID death rate now double the state average

By Jeff Keeling
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — COVID-19 cases continued plummeting in Southwest Virginia last week, but the region hit an unfortunate pandemic milestone as its COVID death rate is now double the state average for the first time.

Where 229 out of every 100,000 Virginians has died of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, 458 of every 100,000 Southwest Virginians has.

The rural nine-county area recorded just 88 new COVID cases from March 25-31 to drop its seven-day average to 31 cases per 100,000 population. That rate is a 50% decline from a week earlier and the lowest since mid-July 2021. It is just one-tenth of its level at the beginning of March.

PREVIOUS: Wise County’s Omicron COVID death rate highest in the state

Hangover from the Omicron variant continues to impact the region’s statistics, though. An additional 13 COVID deaths were reported over the past week as death certificates were finalized, including five in Buchanan County, three each in Russell and Scott counties and one each in Washington County and Bristol.

The 13 represented 13% of the total 105 deaths reported over the week statewide, while the region’s population accounts for only 3.3% of the state’s total population. A total of 1,306 people have now died of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia.

The continued higher rate of deaths has now pushed the death rate per 100,000 population in Southwest Virginia to exactly double the state’s overall rate. Where 229 out of every 100,000 Virginians has died of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic, 458 of every Southwest Virginians has.

A CLOSER LOOK: Meth makes devastating comeback as opioid epidemic subsides

Eight of Virginia’s 95 counties have death rates above 500 and three of them are among the nine in News Channel 11’s Southwest Virginia viewing area: Smyth (558), Buchanan (553) and Wise (542), including Norton. The national rate is 294 deaths per 100,000.

The region’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains far below the state and national averages.

