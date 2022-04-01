ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Windshield shatters during Delta flight from Salt Lake City to D.C.

By Kiah Armstrong
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – A flight heading from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C. had to be diverted Thursday due to a shattered windshield. Passengers aboard the flight say the plane made an unexpected landing in...

FOXBusiness

Delta pilots land safely after cockpit windshield cracks

Delta Air Lines pilots on Thursday decided to land their jet after its cockpit windshield shattered above 30,000 feet. The crew told passengers on Flight 760, originally headed from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., to remain calm until landing. AUSTIN AIRPORT SENDS OUT FUEL SHORTAGE ALERT AMID 'INCREASED FLIGHT...
