ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

KSP investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County

By Ethan Sirles
wymt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police, Post 11 in London got a call from Pulaski County 911 about a fatal crash on Thursday night. In a release Friday morning, troopers said a car crashed during...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped inmate in Western Kentucky still on the run

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Pulaski County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Pulaski County, KY
City
London, KY
City
Somerset, KY
City
Monticello, KY
WALB 10

Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Less than a week after winning a “life-changing” $250,000, a Kentucky man was arrested for meth possession and drug paraphernalia. Joseph Hellard was the big winner on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Feb. 26. He called the moment “life-changing” and planned on buying...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WOWK 13 News

Milton man arrested for rape

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A Milton man was arrested for rape in Scioto County, Ohio on Thursday. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviewing a 13-year-old victim, detectives responded to the 3800 block of Stanton Ave. in New Boston and arrested 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Legg. Legg is charged with two counts of rape and one […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky State Police#Traffic Accident#Ksp#Wymt#Garner School Road#Ky 80
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
WTVQ

“A very dangerous combination”: Meth and fentanyl use in KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state says a dangerous drug combo has become more popular in the last year and a half. According to the Office of Drug Control Policy, fentanyl and meth are starting to be used in tandem. “Fentanyl is just so prevalent in everything we’re seeing....
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Toddler Killed in Car Crash

Kentucky State Police: Toddler Killed in Car CrashSCDN Graphics Department. The Kentucky State Police, London Post was notified by Clay County 911 at approximately 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022, of a fatal accident involving a small child. The accident occurred on US 421 South in the Manchester area of Clay County. The collision resulted in one juvenile fatality.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Inmate Escapes Hospital

A man caught with stolen goods gets sent directly to jail and then let out again. Plus, an inmate escapes SOMC wearing only a hospital gown. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Kids Setting Fires. A Thomas Avenue caller reported kids lighting hay and other things...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTVQ

Lexington police searching for man wanted on 20 active warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department and Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers are looking for Torrey Lamont Higgins. According to police, Higgins has 20 active warrants, including warrants for stalking, distributing explicit images, sexual abuse, intimidating a participant in the legal process, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, and burglary.
LEXINGTON, KY
Metro News

Body of missing Morgantown woman pulled from Deckers Creek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have recovered the body of a missing Morgantown woman from Deckers Creek. Police said the body of Candace McLaughlin was found at about 4:45 p.m. Monday behind 45 Deckers Creek Blvd. There were no apparent signs of trauma. McLaughlin was last seen Saturday at 3...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy