Lanett, AL

Lanett Police investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in early morning crash

By Jolyn Hannah
 1 day ago

LANETT, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Lanett early Friday morning. Police have identified the pedestrian as 41-year-old Demaurius Patrick.

According to officials with the Lanett Police Department, crews responded to the incident at 6:30 a.m. on April, 1, 2022. Police said the person hit by the vehicle in the area of Highway 50 and 7th Avenue SW.

Patrick was pronounced dead at the scene by Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones.

Police said, “the section of Highway 50 is not very well lit and Patrick was wearing dark clothing.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Waldrop at 334-644-2146.

Comments / 2

Teresa
1d ago

Goodness such an awful way to go. I guess the person that hit the man think's he or she will not get caught prayers for the family and friends of the deceased 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹💔

