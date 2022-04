In the early 20th century, Dr. Marie Equi was one of Oregon’s fiercest champions for labor and women’s rights. She protested labor abuses at Oregon factories and the United States’s entry into World War I, serving time at San Quentin State Prison for sedition during her years of activism. She provided abortions and information about birth control when it was illegal to do so, and offered medical care following the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire. She was also a lesbian, before Stonewall, before homosexuality of any form was decriminalized in the United States.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO