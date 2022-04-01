ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Ed Wallace: 2022 Kia EV6 electric car

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh gas prices could be driving more...

Comments / 0

Telegraph

I got rid of my electric car because of its unreliability

We’ve all heard those nightmare stories of early adopters of electric vehicles (EVs) ending up stuck in the middle of nowhere, out of charge and with no access to a reliable charging point. Now, in a new survey by Which?, it seems that charging might be the least of their worries, as EVs were found to be the least reliable fuel type of all cars.
CARS
MarketWatch

Not ready for an electric vehicle, despite the spike in gas prices? Buckle up, here are some of the most fuel-efficient traditional cars

The sting of gasoline prices above $4 a gallon leaves some Americans rethinking their driving options, and just how aggressively they burn gas while driving. For some drivers, the double-edged sword of rising inflation after the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine leading to a spike in gas prices may push them into an electric vehicle.
GAS PRICE
electrek.co

Electric cars are now three to six times cheaper to drive in the US as gas prices rise

Electric cars are now three to six times cheaper to drive in the US as gas prices are getting higher and more volatile. The fact that electric vehicles are more efficient and less costly to operate than their gas-powered counterparts is not new information, but it is becoming more apparent, and it is on more people’s minds with the recent gas price increases.
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Fuel Economy Frenzy: 5 New Cars That Get Over 50 MPG Without Charging

It’s no secret that gas prices are rising. Now, more than ever, having a solid fuel economy rating will help save massive amounts of money at gas pumps. Though many people are quick to advise a switch to an electric or a plug-in hybrid, not everyone has access to a charger. So, here are five good old gas-eaters from 2022 that still manage 50 miles per gallon combined!
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Vehicle Whose Price Will Make Its Rivals Jealous

Talk about sticker shock. General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report started deliveries of its Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup in December and already it appears someone looking to flip the massive vehicle for nearly three times its starting price. It's a huge increase, but the numbers aren't...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

9 New Honda EVs Are Coming: What Models Could They Be?

Known for its innovation and engineering prowess, Honda's curiously late arrival to the EV party is rather bizarre. In the US, the brand's lineup may have once included the Fit and Clarity EV but, these days, consumers are left with a flotilla of hybrid options. That's all set to change; the Japanese carmaker recently trademarked nine new electric vehicle names, with three expected to arrive in Europe by 2023.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Electrify America Stations Will Repurpose Old VW EV Batteries For Energy Storage

Volkswagen has committed to becoming an all-electric vehicle company within the next decade, and its American branch immediately realized that two things needed to be done. With the VW ID4 going all-American in assembly by 2022, they needed all-American battery production to reduce supply chain woes, and a method of recycling their old batteries. The solution is a plan to use old batteries as energy storage solutions at VW's affiliated Electrify America stations, and the automaker's new Battery Engineering Lab in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will develop more battery technologies to take VW into its all-American EV future.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox40jackson.com

Is it time to sell your diesel vehicle?

Gas prices have finally leveled off after a major spike this month driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but remain higher than they’ve been since 2008. Drivers of diesel vehicles have been hit hardest, with prices up 63% since last year compared to 48% for regular gasoline. Diesel...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

First Ride: The World’s Only All-Electric Production Snowmobile Is on the Right Track

Click here to read the full article. In the dead of winter, a place like Stowe, Vt., is traditionally hell for electric vehicles. Frigid temperatures dramatically slow down a battery’s internal chemical reaction necessary for performance, and, as a result, both power and range take a beating. Yet here I am, blasting down a Green Mountain State trail in February, full send, on a Taiga—the world’s first all-electric production snowmobile. Named after the moniker for subarctic conifer forests, the Taiga offers plenty of output and little range anxiety. Has Taiga made some breakthrough in battery technology to make this possible? Is...
CARS
Fox News

The World Car of the Year will be an electric Ford, Kia or Hyundai

The New York International Auto Show will be held this April for the first time since 2019 and will once again be the venue for the World Car Awards. Finalists for the six categories that will be announced on April 13 have been revealed, including the three that will vie for the title of World Car of The Year.
CARS
Autoweek.com

All About Charging EVs

When you buy an electric vehicle, you probably expect a few things to happen. First, you likely expect to have a more environmentally friendly vehicle that costs less to run over the long term. You're likely looking for a tech-forward experience with plenty of gadgets. Finally, and this is the biggie, you're looking to stop making constant trips to the gas station. Electric cars are capable of driving without any fossil fuels, but do require access to a charger, whether that be at home or in a public location.
SMALL BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

How This Mechanic Found a Niche Fixing Teslas and EVs

There's an opportunity for entrepreneurs in the electric vehicle market. Electric vehicles are sweeping the auto industry, and while all the attention is directed at flashy car unveilings and automakers' strategic plans to compete in an electric future, one crucial piece has largely been left out of the limelight — service. Tesla, the largest electric car maker, has famously struggled with servicing its growing fleet. And with demand for battery-electric cars skyrocketing, it may not be alone.
CARS
TechCrunch

Rental car delivery startup Kyte is growing its fleet to 10,000 vehicles

Kyte, which is currently in 13 U.S. markets and will launch in Portland, Oregon this week, plans to grow its fleet to around 10,000 vehicles in the next year, according to the company. While electric vehicles and vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) don’t make up much, if any, of Kyte’s current fleet, the company wants to prioritize those offerings for its customers in the future.
PORTLAND, OR
InsideHook

Cadillac’s First Electric Vehicle Is Proceeding Ahead of Schedule

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating Cadillac’s first foray into the world of electric vehicles, the Lyriq SUV, there’s some encouraging news about when it might arrive at dealerships and driveways around the country. The Verge reports that production on the Lyriq has begun ahead of schedule. In a year where the auto industry has abounded with production delays and supply chain issues, this feels not unlike the proverbial breath of fresh air.
CARS

