The future employment of ESPN's Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski had been the object of much interest before today. Both are staying put as the network announced multiyear deals with each newsbreaker. This came after much interest from the sportsbooks. The Big Lead's Kyle Koster reacts to the announcements and what it means for both ESPN and the future of insiders.

This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Reacting to the Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski Getting New Deals at ESPN .