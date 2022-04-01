Dispatchers recognized for being voice of calm in emergencies

Emergency dispatchers are seldom seen by residents, but they can be a vital lifeline for sending help in people's worst moments.

"I like being that nice voice of calm," said Katie Spanski, a Clay Township dispatcher.

St. Clair County Central Dispatch Authority Director Tina Bricker agreed dispatchers are the "calm in the storm" and deserve recognition for being the first point of contact in an emergency.

"They have the patience and compassion while being yelled at from someone upset over what just happened to them or a panicked caller that is unable to state their location," Bricker said in a written statement. "They begin the important work of obtaining essential information, remaining calm, calming others and sending the appropriate responders to the right location."

Dispatchers across the country will be recognized with National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week from April 10 through 16. Bricker said she won't require dispatchers to wear uniforms during the week. Clay Township Police Chief Michael Koach and Bricker said they also bring in small gifts for their employees as a way to show appreciation for them.

While the public can't physically visit the dispatchers, they can drop off or mail thank you cards or food to show their appreciation, Bricker said. Cards can be mailed to Central Dispatch, 1170 Michigan Road, Port Huron, MI 48060.

She also introduced a new office dog, Little Lady, on Monday to show her appreciation for employees. The hypoallergenic Goldendoodle puppy will most likely come to the office with Bricker daily as a stress relief for employees and give them a reason to move and get out of their chairs.

The puppy walked around the office Wednesday as dispatchers occasionally reached down to stroke her golden fur. Several large computer monitors sat at each desk while occasional chirps and beeps interrupted the dispatchers' conversation.

Dispatchers often work 12-hour shifts and non-traditional hours, such as nights, weekends and holidays, and deal with callers who are upset, angry, panicked or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

St. Clair County Central Dispatch works with for 20 fire agencies, nine police agencies and three EMS agencies. They take about 11,000 non-emergency and between 12,000 and 15,000 emergency calls a month, Bricker said.

The Clay Township Dispatch receives about 3,000 non-emergency and 800 emergency calls a month, and dispatches for the Clay Township Police Department and four fire departments, Koach said. Clay Township dispatchers also do office work such as taking office complaints, fingerprinting and completing Freedom of Information Acts requests.

Koach said dispatchers are the connection between police, fire, EMS and the public and deserve to be recognized for all they done.

"At the end of the day, they're our lifeline," he said.

St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King agreed dispatchers are the vital connection between emergency services and the public. Dispatchers also keep law enforcement and other emergency workers safe by relaying information to first responders that c protect their safety.

“Their job is so important and undervalued. They don’t get the recognition of law enforcement or fire or EMS because they’re not out in the public where their faces are seen and their uniforms are seen," King said. "They are a voice on the other side of the phone.”

'I love helping people'

Kaylee Gerrow, a dispatcher for St. Clair County Central Dispatch, said despite the challenges of the job, it's rewarding to work together as a team to help people, a common sentiment among her colleagues.

"I love every minute of it. I love knowing what's going on, I love helping people," Gerrow said.

Gerrow and Dan Favre, another county dispatcher, said they enjoy the variety of the job and dealing with a broad range of situations.

Spanski said she enjoys the fact that she is never bored and she can use her computer skills. Her desk held several large computer monitors to help her keep track of calls, record and find callers' information and find and zoom into locations on computerized maps.

They have built a close-knit team that constantly works together and depends on each other to get the job done.

"When you're busy and everybody's going and we're all working as a team it actually is pretty satisfying," Favre said. "I've never worked a job were we rely on each other so much."

They also celebrate each other's wins. A large tree painted on a wall greets employees and dispatchers as they walk in the center. Different accomplishments — leaves for life-saving calls, storks for calls involving a birth and two clouds for two retirements — grace the tree's branches.

What dispatchers want residents to know

Favre and Gerrow said dispatchers always have help on the way as soon as possible, even if it doesn't seem like it because they are asking questions. Dispatchers are constantly multi-tasking to send help and get information to help first responders better respond to the scene.

It's always best to have as much information as possible to tell 911, such as addresses, phone numbers, and an explanation of the situation, several dispatchers said.

Spanski said Text 911 and Smart911 are valuable services that can help dispatchers better do their job. Available on most app stores, Smart911 allows users to enter information such as names, addresses, medical information and photos of children and pets, then displays that information on the screen for dispatchers when a 911 call is placed.

Text911 can be used by opening a phone's text messaging system and typing "911" as the recipient. Text911 can be used to place any emergency call.

Spanski said she cares about each and every caller as if they were her own family.

"I do feel everybody's pain. Everybody's emergency, I feel every bit of it, just like they do," Spanski said. "I do my best to do that and take it in as if they're my family and do my best to take care of them."

