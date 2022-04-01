ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cleaning pro – these are my five must-do tidying tasks for everyday that help keep any home spotless

By Claudia Jackson
 2 days ago

KEEPING your home clean can feel like an endless task.

If you skip one day of tidying it might seem impossible to catch up with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQFHC_0ewbkUea00
The must-do tasks will keep your home looking pristine Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

This cleaning pro shared the five cleaning tasks that she does daily that are non-negotionable.

Making your bed is the only way to start the day as far as the pro's concerned.

You don't have to have fifty throw cushions and a posh bedspread, but neatening up your sheets will set you up for the rest of the day.

Next, the cleaning whizz says there's no reason why you shouldn't be mopping or vacuuming high traffic areas in your home daily.

You can be picky about the areas that you do clean, vacuuming your stairs daily is a bit of a stretch for even the biggest clean freaks.

Instead, go for hallways and entryways which are often forgotten about but harbour the most dirt.

An easier must-do task, picking up clothes from the floor should be done everyday.

Whether its damp towels abandoned in the bathroom or worn socks in your bedroom, the pro says to quickly chuck them into the laundry basket.

"Never take today's dishes into tomorrow," the cleaning whizz says.

At the end of everyday spend 10 minutes scrubbing your dirty dishes so you can start fresh in the morning.

Grim smells begin to develop if dishes are left to soak overnight, so try to avoid this for sparkling home.

The final non-negotiable task for the clean lover is to give your countertops a quick wipe.

Even if they look clean, bacteria can develop quickly and crumbs can linger in the cracks and corners.

Viewers of the video loves the simple cleaning tips: "I agree with everything except mop, the last thing I want to do after a long day of work is mop!"

Another said: "For a large family definitely do one small load of laundry everyday too!"

A third quipped: "Wish I had the energy to do any of that daily!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IG8hT_0ewbkUea00
A quick mop or vacuum everyday will keep your floors spotless Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R50U2_0ewbkUea00
Even if you're not doing laundry you should pick clothes up off the floor Credit: Inatagram/@thebigcleanco/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEfcV_0ewbkUea00
Clean dirty dishes before any food had the chance to stick overnight Credit: Inatagram/@thebigcleanco/

