Police: Lee bank robbery suspect still at large, may be connected to more crimes

By Megan Fernandes, Fosters Daily Democrat
 1 day ago

LEE — Police say the unidentified suspect in a robbery Tuesday at Northeast Credit Union on Route 125 may be the same person wanted for one or more additional crimes in Massachusetts and possibly elsewhere in the region.

Lee Police Chief Thomas Dronsfield said that the suspect was spotted in Manchester on Thursday walking into a bank.

"The tellers recognized him from the photo that's been distributed, and we believe once he had a feeling he was recognized, he bolted right away empty-handed,"  Dronsfield said. "We believe that this guy is involved in several bank robberies between New Hampshire and Massachusetts."

Dronsfield said Lee police are working closely with the FBI to find the suspect.

On Tuesday about 11 a.m., Lee police responded to a call reporting a bank teller had been robbed by a man who said he had a weapon. Dronsfield said multiple local and state agencies conducted a manhunt for the suspect, who fled on foot in the area of the traffic circle near the Lee Market Plaza. The man was not found.

Previous story: Manhunt on for suspect in armed robbery at Northeast Credit Union

The suspect was described as a white male, 6 feet, 190 pounds, in his 30s, wearing a white shirt, blue tie, black jacket, gloves, a face mask and hat. Dronsfield said Friday the search was still ongoing.

In Dover: Haven housing project for abuse survivors

The Tewksbury (Massachusetts) Police Department is investigating a similar robbery at the Salem Five bank on Main Street Wednesday afternoon, the day after the Lee robbery.

The suspect looks similar in surveillance images released by police from both the Lee and Tewksbury robberies.

Game Chamber: Dover's new shop owner vows to find right games for your family

Nearly identical to the Lee robbery, a preliminary investigation determined a male suspect entered the bank, approached two tellers and demanded cash while claiming to have a firearm. He then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Tewksbury police reported. Tewksbury police are also investigating whether there are any connections between this robbery and a previous robbery at the same bank March 7.

The suspect was described as wearing similar clothing to the suspect in the Lee robbery, Dronsfield said. Tewksbury police described their suspect as a white male, approximately 40 years old, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black gloves, a Patriots hat and a surgical mask. Several officers and K-9 units searched the area around the bank, but the man was not found.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Police: Lee bank robbery suspect still at large, may be connected to more crimes

