This resale shop is running a two-day girls’ dresses sale

Looking for a spring or Easter dress for your favorite girl?

Great Stuff Savvy Resale, a resale shop run by the Delaware Breast Cancer Association, has hundreds of dresses for a pop-up shop featuring all kinds of dresses Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2.

Buyers will find princess and fairy styles, bold prints for Easter or other events, and sweet styles that range from play to dressy from boutiques and designers around the world.

The collection contains brands such as Matilda Jane, Rothschild, Jacadi and Plum Pudding.

The dresses range in size from 2T-10, and every dress purchase includes a free hair bow.

Great Stuff is located in the Talleyville Center of U.S. 202.

Regular resale merchandise also will be available and includes women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, home furnishings, and small-scale home accents.

All proceeds for the girls dress event benefit Young Survivors in Action, a coalition program that focuses on supporting, educating and connecting breast cancer survivors diagnosed at a young age.

For more information about Great Stuff Savvy Resale or the Pop-Up Shop, find the store on Instagram @greatstuffde or go to www.greatstuffresale.com .