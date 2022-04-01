Manross: A standalone gambling site will not improve Scottsdale quality of life

It wasn’t long ago that Scottsdale was chosen by General Colin Powell’s foundation as one of the 100 Best Communities for Young People. We have created a world renowned city. Folks from all over the globe visit Scottsdale because it is safe, clean and beautiful in so many respects.

Today concern for our youth seems to be given less priority. There is a desire to be all things to all people.

Tuesday, the city council will vote on a permit to build a standalone gambling site and restaurant right across the street from one of our nicest parks and soccer facilities and a few feet away from residences.

The newest state gambling legislation allows the PGA to build this. Unfortunately, they decided not to keep it internal to the Clubhouse, but to build it on the corner of Bell and Greenway-Hayden. The other pro sport entities in the state are putting their betting operations within their current sites.

A Conditional Use Permit requires the use to be “reasonably compatible” with surrounding uses. This won’t be compatible with anything around it. With seating for almost 400, how will 122 parking spaces be adequate? Then add in employees.

If you lived nearby would you appreciate this type of use in your neighborhood? Thousands of children play right across the street.

Traffic will only become more intense. Then, add in the developments going up to the north of this site and the quality of life for current residents will diminish.

Has anyone thought of how it will all work when the WM Open and Super Bowl come together in 2023 with gambling right in the middle of these activities. I have always supported those terrific sporting events in our city.

However, allowing a standalone gambling site will not improve our quality of life.

Editor’s Note: Mary Manross is a longtime Scottsdale resident and former elected mayor of Scottsdale from 2000-08.