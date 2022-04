LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tenants and landlords in need of help to pay the rent have less than two weeks to submit an application for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program. Eligible tenants and landlords are urged to submit an application immediately, as they will not be accepted after March 31. 🚨🚨📢📢Less than two weeks to apply for rent relief! Was at @WELAYMCA to explain how you can apply. Go to https://t.co/B1jaZDaRc4 and apply by 3/31! pic.twitter.com/R5O0okTrBj — Miguel Santiago (@SantiagoAD53) March 18, 2022 Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles-area tenants are estimated to be behind on rent, but have not applied for assistance....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO