We made it through another spring break and the kids are officially back in school. Last year our family did a road trip during the break but we opted to stay home this year. We did have a visit from grandma for the week so my kids were pretty content with getting spoiled for a few days. When it comes to spring break and staying home, Missoula usually has a perfect spot for families that want to enjoy a staycation complete with indoor water slides. But the Wingate by Windham has recently been undergoing a facelift and has been closed. The good news is that it appears they'll be open again soon.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO