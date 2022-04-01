ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYS law to crack down on illegal exhaust systems goes into effect

By Sara Rizzo
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new New York State law to crack down on illegal modification to mufflers or exhaust systems does into effect Friday. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation into law on October 29, 2021.

This new law penalizes drivers and repair shops for illegal modifications by increasing the maximum fine to $1,000. This increase raises the original fine by $850.

Vehicle repair shops making illegal modifications could also risk their businesses. Violation of the law three times within 18 months can result in the loss of inspection and operating licenses.

“Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe and comfortable in their community, and that includes cracking down on excessively noisy vehicles on our streets,” said Hochul. “This legislation deters drivers from installing illegal vehicle equipment that results in dangerous noise levels that can contribute to hearing loss and increased emissions.”

To pass inspection, cars will need to have a non-modified exhaust system. Motorcycles are also covered under the law and will have to be inspected for illegal exhausts.

“This is a quality of life and public safety issue that plagues our community for no logical reason other than to simply make noise. Now that the SLEEP Act has been signed into law, we can remove these loud and polluting vehicles from our streets once and for all,” said Senator Andrew Gounardes.

