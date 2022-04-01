Dyson hair tools are up to 20% off at Sephora for the Beauty Insider Spring sale

Save between 10-20% on Dyson hair tools at Sephora (Dyson)

Sephora's annual Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event kicks off today and comes with opportunities for discounts on top brands like Olaplex , Charlotte Tilbury , and Fenty Beauty . More importantly, Dyson's hair tools are on sale during this promotion.

Dyson never markdowns their own hair tools, so if you're going to save on them, it has to be at Sephora or Ulta. Starting April 1, Rogue members can save 20% on Dyson's most coveted hair tools, like the Supersonic hairdryer , Airwrap (not in stock online currently; check your local store), and the Corrale .

As always with Sephora sales, it pays to spend more annually. Rogue members (those who spend $1,000 in a year) get the first crack at this sale, while free members (Insiders) get access six days later. Check what level of membership you have to find out when you can start shopping.

Rogue Member : Sale starts April 1 with 20% off

: Sale starts April 1 with 20% off VIB Member : Sale starts April 5 with 15% off

: Sale starts April 5 with 15% off Insider Member : Sale starts April 7 with 10% off

Dyson products have not been on sale during previous Beauty Insider events. That 20% off will get you $110 off an Airwrap, $80 off a Supersonic hairdryer, or $100 off the Corrale. You can't stock up on a bunch of Dyson products, though. Only one Dyson discount per Beauty Insider account.

You can use promo code SAVESPRING to save 10 to 20% off during this sale. The Spring Savings Event starts April 1 and goes until April 11. You can also tack on the promo code FREESHIP at checkout for free shipping.