ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Dyson hair tools are up to 20% off at Sephora for the Beauty Insider Spring sale

By Ana Suarez
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJgJb_0ewbhi1f00
Save between 10-20% on Dyson hair tools at Sephora (Dyson)

Sephora's annual Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event kicks off today and comes with opportunities for discounts on top brands like Olaplex , Charlotte Tilbury , and Fenty Beauty . More importantly, Dyson's hair tools are on sale during this promotion.

Dyson never markdowns their own hair tools, so if you're going to save on them, it has to be at Sephora or Ulta. Starting April 1, Rogue members can save 20% on Dyson's most coveted hair tools, like the Supersonic hairdryer , Airwrap (not in stock online currently; check your local store), and the Corrale .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFesc_0ewbhi1f00 Limited Edition Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Gift Set Dyson sephora.com $429.00 Shop Now https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyNxt_0ewbhi1f00
Airwrap™ Styler dyson sephora.com $499.00 Shop Now https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFUR4_0ewbhi1f00 Corrale™ Hair Straightener Dyson sephora.com $499.00 Shop Now

As always with Sephora sales, it pays to spend more annually. Rogue members (those who spend $1,000 in a year) get the first crack at this sale, while free members (Insiders) get access six days later. Check what level of membership you have to find out when you can start shopping.

  • Rogue Member : Sale starts April 1 with 20% off
  • VIB Member : Sale starts April 5 with 15% off
  • Insider Member : Sale starts April 7 with 10% off

Dyson products have not been on sale during previous Beauty Insider events. That 20% off will get you $110 off an Airwrap, $80 off a Supersonic hairdryer, or $100 off the Corrale. You can't stock up on a bunch of Dyson products, though. Only one Dyson discount per Beauty Insider account.

You can use promo code SAVESPRING to save 10 to 20% off during this sale. The Spring Savings Event starts April 1 and goes until April 11. You can also tack on the promo code FREESHIP at checkout for free shipping.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: The Best Deals Up to 92% Off Sam Edelman, Free People and More

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale is on, just in time to add new spring styles to your wardrobe like cute sandals or return-to-office staples. Now through March 27, the sale event is offering an extra 25% off clearance items. Nordstrom Rack already has deals up to 92% off, so image how good of a deal you can get on designer styles. Be sure to head over to Nordstrom Rack today and check out the savings.
SHOPPING
Refinery29

Clear The Rack, Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Kept Secret Sale, Is Here

In a sea of predictable Prime Days, Cyber Mondays, and Memorial Days, a few genuinely exciting events stand out for savvy sale-hunters — and one of those hallowed markdowns is Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack sale, where the off-price retailers chops an extra 25% off their already deeply discounted clearance section. Like Nordstrom Rack itself, the event is full of surprises; cropping up periodically with little advance notice and teeming with buyable bargains from beloved in-house brands like BP. and Z by Zella, respected standbys like Ugg, Allsaints, and Hobo, and a slew of designer brands that prefer that their discounted duds keep a low profile. Ahead, we’re answering all your burning questions about the three-day sale (which ends on March 27) and rounding up the need-to-cart goods to consider.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the 1 Drugstore Brand I Always Recommend for Sensitive Skin’

When you have sensitive skin, it can be really tricky to find the right skin-care products. There are tons of products out there, and even when you use something labeled "gentle" or "for sensitive skin," you can still experience irritation. When Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington DC, has a patient with sensitive skin, there's one brand she recommends time and time again—Vanicream.
SKIN CARE
People

29 Deals to Shop from Nordstrom Rack's Work Wardrobe Sale — Up to 65% Off

Heading back to the office this season? You're not alone. If the thought of trading in your favorite sweatpants for an office-appropriate outfit has you feeling a bit overwhelmed, Nordstrom Rack is here to help. The big-box retailer just kicked off its weeklong savings event of curated work essentials (think: sleek dresses, brightly colored blazers, gold accent jewelry, fresh handbags, and more) that will undoubtedly motivate you to refresh your 9-to-5 wardrobe — without breaking the bank.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Beauty Brands#Hair Dryer#The Beauty Insider Spring#Corrale#Vib
In Style

Take It From a Beauty Editor, These Are the Best Mascaras of 2022 So Far

This is going to sound like blasphemy coming from a beauty writer, but I am a recent convert to the church of mascara. For literally a decade, I thought it was completely superfluous to have a makeup routine that sometimes involves two highlighters. But I will test virtually any and every beauty product that comes my way — with a few allergy and skin sensitivity-related exceptions.
MAKEUP
AOL Corp

Prep for wedding season: Amazon's comfiest, sparkliest shoes start at just $28

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Have a wedding coming up? Whether you're attending as a guest, a member of the bridal party or even as the bride herself, make sure you really think about your shoes. We'd argue that they're the most important part of your outfit — even more so than the dress! — because you can't possibly plan to dance the night away if your tootsies are smushed and your there are giant blisters forming on your heels. Sure, comfy-yet-cute heels or sandals are a tall order, but we're not about to shy away from the challenge.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Hair Care
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
WRAL News

New Target Spring Home sale plus curtains up to 30% off today, March 27

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target has a new Spring Home Sale including deals on kitchen, bed, bath, home decor, floor care, indoor and outdoor furniture and more! Plus, today, March 27, window treatments are on sale for up to 30% off online!The 21 Days of Beauty promotion is also taking place!
SHOPPING
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in March 2022

Click here to read the full article. Several heritage and indie beauty brands are releasing new products in March 2022 across skin care, hair care and makeup. The month is seeing a lengthy list of new skin care launches from brands such as Chanel, Boscia, Shiseido, Tatcha, Dr. Jart+ and others with innovative products that protect and hydrate the skin. Tan Luxe, for one, is debuting a category expansion into facial skin care with The Crème, a moisturizer that’s said to create a gradual sun-kissed glow over time.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All TimePhotos of...
SKIN CARE
Connecticut Post

UGGs are an extra 25% off during Clear the Rack at Nordstrom Rack

Clear the Rack is back, baby! There is arguably no better sale at Nordstrom Rack than this one. At every turn of the season, Nordstrom Rack hosts Clear the Rack to quite literally clear their racks for new merchandise. During this sale, you can get an extra 25% off clearance...
SHOPPING
WWD

Inside the Rise of the Prestige Hair Care Category

Click here to read the full article. There’s no such thing as a bad hair day in the world of prestige beauty retail. Hair care — once the smallest of all categories sold in high-end and specialty stores — is now one of the most dynamic, posting double-digit growth and outpacing other sectors of the business.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas Currently, hair care sales in the prestige channel are $2.6 billion, or about 12 percent of total beauty volume, according to data from The...
HAIR CARE
ETOnline.com

Shop J.Crew's Spring Sale Now and Get Up to 40% Off New Arrivals — Save on Swimsuits, Spring Dresses and More

Gearing up for spring and the warmer days ahead brings amazing deals from all our favorite brands — including cool-casual J.Crew. Right now, its Spring Sale is offering 40% off new arrivals including women's swimsuits, dresses, kids' picks and men's tees. Even better, clearance styles are an extra 25% off — just make sure to use the offer code SHOPSPRING on your order when you check out.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Stuart Weitzman Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Spring Flat Sandals, Heels, Sneakers and More

Whether you have a spring wedding to attend or your footwear collection is in need of an update to kick off the sunnier season in style, Stuart Weitzman is here with rare deals on their fashionable and sophisticated shoes. Now through Saturday, March 26, the SW Outlet is holding its Spring Sale and offering up to 70% off must-have heels, sandals, sneakers, boots and more. Stuart Weitzman shoes on sale? Sign us up!
SHOPPING
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
870
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy