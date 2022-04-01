ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime members can get an Xbox Series X right now

By Andrew Koopman
manisteenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNext generation consoles are always newsworthy because they come with new upgrades and capabilities. The new Xbox Series X is no exception, and Amazon is having an exclusive deal on this unparalleled console for Prime members only. Simply put, this is the fastest, most powerful, and most capable Xbox...

SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprised With Bonus Free Game

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been surprised with a bonus free game for the month of March. In addition to the four games that comprise March's Games With Gold lineup, Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can download a bonus Xbox 360 game for free. That said, if you've been a subscriber for a while, you may already have it, as it's been made free via the subscription service, at least, a few times. That's right, Port Royale 3 -- normally $20 -- is once again free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Amazon Prime Day#Video Game#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Sony brings long-awaited feature to the PlayStation 5 in new update

Sony has announced new features for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months, the company said in a blog post.For HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, this will sync the refresh rate to the PS5’s output – which should improve the performance of the game by removing frame issues or screen tearing.“Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced”, Sony vice president Hideaki Nishino wrote, adding that this would be backwards comparable with games already released...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Which one do you need?

Sony just introduced a new and expanded PlayStation Plus service to compete with Microsoft's generous Xbox Game Pass program. If you have both consoles you're probably wondering which subscription service is worth your time and money, or if there's even a case for going all big spender and getting both. Here we break down exactly what you get at each tier of each service, the prices, and some of the games you can expect to get access to as well.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Minecraft accidentally adds Xbox Series X feature early

After rolling out a Minecraft Preview build that allowed Xbox Series X|S players to enable ray tracing in the game, Microsoft has announced the feature was included as a mistake and removed its support. Players could enable the next-gen feature by downloading the Minecraft Preview build – a test version...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Indie hit 'Unpacking' comes to PS4 and PS5 this spring

The peaceful, zen-like puzzle gameplay of Unpacking (the real game, that is) will soon be available to the PlayStation crowd. As Polygon says, Witch Beam and Humble Games have announced that Unpacking will be available on PS4 and PS5 this spring. It's launching alongside physical releases from Limited Run Games for the PS4, PS5 and Switch versions.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass New Games Include Highly Rated PlayStation Exclusive

Xbox Game Pass has three new games, including one highly-rated PlayStation console exclusive that other than PC has only been available via PS4 and PlayStation Vita until today. Two of these three games have been added to all versions of the subscription service (Cloud, Console, and PC) across both tiers (Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). The third, while available across both tiers, has only been added via console. And of course, all three games are limited-time additions, though how limited this window is, we don't know.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Series X games are about to get a big boost thanks to AMD

Xbox Series X and Nvidia GPU owners are set to get big performance boosts from a somewhat unlikely source, as AMD is set to support these devices with FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0, the company's next-generation upscaling tech that was just announced at GDC 2022. As reported by Gamespot, AMD unveiled...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sony’s new PlayStation Plus makes retro games an expensive option

Sony has just announced its new PlayStation Plus subscription tiers, which will be available later this year, and with the new “Extra” and “Premium” levels, you’ll get access to back catalogs of many PlayStation games. However, if you want to play classic PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games, you’ll have to pay for “Premium,” the most expensive option, meaning that Sony is joining Nintendo in putting some of its older games behind its highest-cost subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Combines PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now Into New Tiered Subscription Service

Following months of reports about PlayStation merging PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single subscription service, PlayStation has finally announced that it is doing exactly that with the launch of what it's still calling PlayStation Plus. Beginning this June in specific markets, PlayStation Plus will have different tiers with certain benefits associated with each: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

16 best PS5 games for every kind of player, from Gran Turismo 7 to Horizon Forbidden West

The PS5 has been out since November 2020 and in that time there are a number of must-play titles that have been released.It’s a testament to the strong first-party support that many of those games are exclusive to Playstation consoles with developers such as Guerilla, Insomniac and Polyphony Digital all falling under the “Playstation Studios” umbrella.Because of the wavering availability of the elusive console, cross-platform support on both the PS4 and PS5 games may be very welcome indeed and plenty of previously released titles have been given the next-generation port, some of which are featured on our list. Not...
VIDEO GAMES

