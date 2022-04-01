ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Dyson hair tools are up to 20% off at Sephora for the Beauty Insider Spring sale

By Ana Suarez
manisteenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSephora's annual Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event kicks off today and comes with opportunities for discounts on top brands like Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, and Fenty Beauty. More importantly, Dyson's hair tools are on sale during this promotion. Dyson never markdowns their own hair tools, so if you're going to...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Clear The Rack, Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Kept Secret Sale, Is Here

In a sea of predictable Prime Days, Cyber Mondays, and Memorial Days, a few genuinely exciting events stand out for savvy sale-hunters — and one of those hallowed markdowns is Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack sale, where the off-price retailers chops an extra 25% off their already deeply discounted clearance section. Like Nordstrom Rack itself, the event is full of surprises; cropping up periodically with little advance notice and teeming with buyable bargains from beloved in-house brands like BP. and Z by Zella, respected standbys like Ugg, Allsaints, and Hobo, and a slew of designer brands that prefer that their discounted duds keep a low profile. Ahead, we’re answering all your burning questions about the three-day sale (which ends on March 27) and rounding up the need-to-cart goods to consider.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Shoppers Say This Under-Eye Corrector Is an "Absolute Game Changer" for Dark Circles — and It's 50% Off Today

If you have dark under-eye circles, you probably know the difficulty of covering them with concealer alone. No matter how pigmented the formula, a little shadow usually manages to peek through — which is why color correcting to balance out the darkness makes such an enormous difference. And for today only, some of the best multitasking color correctors in the biz are half off at Ulta.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
People

29 Deals to Shop from Nordstrom Rack's Work Wardrobe Sale — Up to 65% Off

Heading back to the office this season? You're not alone. If the thought of trading in your favorite sweatpants for an office-appropriate outfit has you feeling a bit overwhelmed, Nordstrom Rack is here to help. The big-box retailer just kicked off its weeklong savings event of curated work essentials (think: sleek dresses, brightly colored blazers, gold accent jewelry, fresh handbags, and more) that will undoubtedly motivate you to refresh your 9-to-5 wardrobe — without breaking the bank.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the 1 Drugstore Brand I Always Recommend for Sensitive Skin’

When you have sensitive skin, it can be really tricky to find the right skin-care products. There are tons of products out there, and even when you use something labeled "gentle" or "for sensitive skin," you can still experience irritation. When Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington DC, has a patient with sensitive skin, there's one brand she recommends time and time again—Vanicream.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Beauty Brands#Beauty Store#The Beauty Insider Spring#Corrale#Vib#The Spring Savings Event
ETOnline.com

This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike Is Under $100 at the Amazon Sale

There's a Dyson vacuum lookalike that's a fraction of the price on sale at Amazon. Amazon shoppers are raving about the Toppin Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale for $79 (regularly $116). This highly rated vacuum has more than 2,800 5-star reviews. Toppin's vacuum is similar to...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Hair Care
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in March 2022

Click here to read the full article. Several heritage and indie beauty brands are releasing new products in March 2022 across skin care, hair care and makeup. The month is seeing a lengthy list of new skin care launches from brands such as Chanel, Boscia, Shiseido, Tatcha, Dr. Jart+ and others with innovative products that protect and hydrate the skin. Tan Luxe, for one, is debuting a category expansion into facial skin care with The Crème, a moisturizer that’s said to create a gradual sun-kissed glow over time.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All TimePhotos of...
SKIN CARE
AOL Corp

Prep for wedding season: Amazon's comfiest, sparkliest shoes start at just $28

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Have a wedding coming up? Whether you're attending as a guest, a member of the bridal party or even as the bride herself, make sure you really think about your shoes. We'd argue that they're the most important part of your outfit — even more so than the dress! — because you can't possibly plan to dance the night away if your tootsies are smushed and your there are giant blisters forming on your heels. Sure, comfy-yet-cute heels or sandals are a tall order, but we're not about to shy away from the challenge.
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
Refinery29

This $10 Concealer Is Like A Magic Wand For Dark Circles

Even for the most well-rested among us, dark circles can, unfortunately, be hard to get rid of. (You can blame genetics on that one.) While plenty of eye creams and concealers promise to mask the tell-tale purplish haze, few actually get the job done. One buzzed-about product that claims to be a magic wand for dark circles is Revolution Beauty's Eye Bright Illuminating Under Eye Concealer. The $10 gem from the British beauty brand has emerged as one of its most popular products. Reviewers have called it a "must-have," "like nothing else," and even, simply, "perfect." In addition to its eye-brightening powers, intrepid social media users have found alternative application methods. "Saw this on TikTok as a dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury contour wand," shared one savvy customer. "I have olive skin and got the shade deep caramel and it works perfectly." Ahead, keep reading as I try out Revolution Beauty's viral find for myself – and judge whether it's worth the buzz.
MAKEUP
Connecticut Post

UGGs are an extra 25% off during Clear the Rack at Nordstrom Rack

Clear the Rack is back, baby! There is arguably no better sale at Nordstrom Rack than this one. At every turn of the season, Nordstrom Rack hosts Clear the Rack to quite literally clear their racks for new merchandise. During this sale, you can get an extra 25% off clearance...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy