Dyson hair tools are up to 20% off at Sephora for the Beauty Insider Spring sale

Even for the most well-rested among us, dark circles can, unfortunately, be hard to get rid of. (You can blame genetics on that one.) While plenty of eye creams and concealers promise to mask the tell-tale purplish haze, few actually get the job done. One buzzed-about product that claims to be a magic wand for dark circles is Revolution Beauty's Eye Bright Illuminating Under Eye Concealer. The $10 gem from the British beauty brand has emerged as one of its most popular products. Reviewers have called it a "must-have," "like nothing else," and even, simply, "perfect." In addition to its eye-brightening powers, intrepid social media users have found alternative application methods. "Saw this on TikTok as a dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury contour wand," shared one savvy customer. "I have olive skin and got the shade deep caramel and it works perfectly." Ahead, keep reading as I try out Revolution Beauty's viral find for myself – and judge whether it's worth the buzz.

MAKEUP ・ 4 DAYS AGO