Amarillo, TX

Voters have one week to register for May 7 elections

By KFDA DIGITAL
KFDA
 1 day ago

KFDA

TxDOT: Expect eastbound lane closures on I-40 in Amarillo Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Expect lane closures if driving eastbound on Interstate 40 tomorrow in Amarillo. TxDOT will close the left and center lanes of I-40 from Bell Street to Western Street for patching repairs. The left lane of I-40 eastbound at Washington Street will also be closed for bridge...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: ‘Texas 10 Most Wanted’ fugitive from Tulia captured in Oregon

The final round of the District 3-5A high school tennis championships ended with Amarillo High winning boys and girls doubles, mixed doubles and girls singles. Tascosa’s Ethan Ruppanner won boys singles. Updated: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT. Five high school soccer teams from the Panhandle advanced to...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo hosting public meeting for Tri-State Fairgrounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo will be hosting a public meeting for the next step in the future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds this Thursday. The City of Amarillo, Potter County, Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District and Tri-State Expo have scheduled a public meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds offices.
AMARILLO, TX

