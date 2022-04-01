ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

U.S.-Canada travel: COVID-19 testing ends for vaccinated

By Isabella Colello
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nkdkk_0ewbhAD500

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 testing requirements have ended for travelers entering Canada.

As of April 1, the Government of Canada dropped pre-entry testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers arriving at airports, land or ferry ports of entry.

Stretch your Dollar: Getting the best airline deals as experts expect surge in summer travel

Canada will continue to require unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children five years of age or older to provide a valid pre-entry test result. This can include a negative antigen test or a negative molecular test.

Previously positive molecular tests will also be accepted as a pre-entry test result. These tests must have been taken 10 to 180 calendar days before entering Canada.

Pre-entry tests are also not required for children under the age of 5 and those who are exempt such as crew, essential services and members of cross-border communities.

Exemptions for pre-entry testing for short trips 72 hours or less ended on December 21, 2021.

US passport applications will soon have a third gender option

Canada will still require all travelers to complete the ArriveCAN app within 72 hours before arriving at airports or land or ferry ports of entry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#U S#Covid 19 Testing#Third Gender#The Government Of Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Citigroup to Cover Travel Expenses for Abortions as U.S. States Curb Access

(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc has started covering travel expenses for employees who go out of state for abortions because of newly enacted restrictions in Texas and other places, becoming the first major U.S. bank to make that commitment. The new policy is "in response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in...
TEXAS STATE
MedicalXpress

21 states sue to overturn CDC's public transport mask mandate

The U.S. government's mask mandate for people on planes, trains, ferries and other modes of public transportation has been challenged in a lawsuit filed by 21 states on Tuesday. The mask mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the lawsuit filed in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTNH

WTNH

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy