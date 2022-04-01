Broderick Jones poised for stardom, former 5-star realizing potential at Georgia

Broderick Jones Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) during the Bulldogs practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

ATHENS — Georgia redshirt freshman Broderick Jones felt the nerves entering into the CFP Championship Game late in the second quarter, the Bulldogs’ offense struggling mightily to that point, unable to get into the end zone.

This was the moment Jones, a former 5-star prospect from Lithonia, Ga., had been recruited for and trained for, but the reality of it was daunting.

“It was a surreal feeling …. a huge game, and it’s like the spotlight is on, there’s nothing else,” Jones said, meeting with the media following the Bulldogs’ Thursday practice. “It’s the last game, all the marbles on the line.”

Jones, a 6-foot-4, 315-pounder, remembers his name called to go into the game, with Jamaree Salyer getting bumped inside from left tackle to guard.

