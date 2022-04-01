ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I feel dreadful': Ranvir Singh displays patches of hair loss as she reveals her ongoing battle with alopecia which began following the death of her father when she was aged 8

Ranvir Singh revealed patches of hair loss while talking about her ongoing battle with alopecia while presenting Lorraine on Friday.

The 44-year-old presenter was discussing the Oscar controversy between Will Smith and Chris Rock, after things got physical with the pair on stage after Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Talking to Dr. Amir Khan, Ranvir said hair loss is not a thing to be joked about, revealing the statistic that eight million women in the UK suffer from hair loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4Utv_0ewbggru00
'I feel dreadful': Ranvir Singh displayed patches of hair loss as she revealed her ongoing battle with alopecia - which began following the death of her father when she was aged 8 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaPdK_0ewbggru00
She said: 'It started when my dad had a heart attack and when he died, when I was eight or nine and it’s never come back, so I understand a little bit of the real discomfort you live with'

Ranvir then lifted up her brunette locks to share her own struggles as she showed a patch of hair loss, saying: 'Me being one of them - I can show you.'

The presenter admitted that she suffers from insecurities due to alopecia, said: 'I’ve always had a fringe, I’ve found ways to cover it, I use coloured sprays and things. I’ve got a patch in the middle, I’ve got a patch at the back

'It started when my dad had a heart attack and when he died, when I was eight or nine and it’s never come back, so I understand a little bit of the real discomfort you live with having it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bAsn_0ewbggru00
Oscar blunder: The presenter was discussing the Oscar controversy which saw Will Smith hit Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sDFA_0ewbggru00
Physical: Will has come under fire for the assault - and Chris Rock has claimed he didn't know Jada suffered with alopecia 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kbx5K_0ewbggru00
Sharing: Ranvir lifted up her brunette locks to share her own struggles with the condition as she showed a patch of hair loss, saying: 'Me being one of them - I can show you'

Ranvir then shared that despite the unfortunate circumstances that the condition has been brought to light, the Oscars has shed light on alopecia and sparked discussion.

She added: 'If anything, it’s certainly made us talk about what it is… and women know that they’re not alone.'

Dr Amir later shared that he had struggled with hair loss in his younger years too, admitting it's a confidence knocker for many people.

Meanwhile, Jada first opened up about her alopecia in 2018, and has been open in sharing her journey ever since - with a slew of celebrities showing support for the actress after the Oscar drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtBME_0ewbggru00
Loss: Ranvir admitted that the alopecia began as a result of losing her dad (pictured) to a heart attack when she was a child
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cwgl_0ewbggru00
Raising awareness: Ranvir said: 'If anything, it’s certainly made us talk about what it is… and women know that they’re not alone'

WHAT IS ALOPECIA?

Alopecia, which causes baldness, is thought to be an autoimmune disorder. The immune system - the body's defense system - turns on itself.

What are the symptoms?

'Typically, one or more small bald patches, about the size of a 50p piece, appear on the scalp. The hair can start to regrow at one site, while another bald patch develops. Hair may also begin to thin all over the head,' says Marilyn Sherlock, chairman of the Institute of Trichologists.

What causes it?

'For some reason, the body's immune system begins to attack its own hair follicles. Special white blood cells in the body, known as T-lymphocytes, cause the hair to stop growing,' she adds.

Can worry make it worse?

Stress has been shown to prolong the problem.

Is it an inherited condition?

There is strong evidence to suggest that alopecia, like other auto-immune diseases, runs in families. About 25 per cent of patients have a family history of the disorder.

Who gets it?

Alopecia areata usually affects teenagers and young adults, but it can affect people of any age. It is just as common among men as women.

Is there a cure?

There is no known cure, although there are various treatments which may be effective for some people.

IN THIS ARTICLE
