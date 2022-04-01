Warner Robins police arrest man for shooting on Alma Ave.

An 8-year-old who was shot during a drive-by shooting near Macon has died at an Atlanta hospital, according to the Macon Telegraph. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened on Virginia Dare Drive in Warner Robins around 9:15 p.m. Friday. The Houston County Sheriff’s...
Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – On March 6, around 4:11 am, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a call in reference to shots fired on the 600 block of Pauline Jenkins Street. Once officers arrived they made contact with Jocelyn Nelson who was shot four times though her kitchen door. Ms. Nelson identified the suspect as […]
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The two people who died in a Houston County car accident Wednesday have been identified. 27-year-old Kandace Jackson, of Jeffersonville, was driving a Honda Civic south on Moody Road. The Honda left its lane and hit a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north, driven by 56-year-old Donald Crooms, of Bonaire.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Georgia woman after they say she left her toddler locked in a car alone for at least a half an hour while she played a gambling machine. Deputies with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said they got reports of an unattended child...
The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken County, South Carolina man is behind bars accused of holding a woman hostage and biting the tip of her finger off. The incident happened on Friday, March 18th on Wagon Train Trail in Aiken County. According to the incident report, while the victim was getting her grandson ready, […]
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A big house party on the last night of 2017 ended with 65 young people in handcuffs. A prosecutor said only one of them broke the law. Prosecutors now say the teens were targeted and a judge agrees. The young people who were celebrating New Year’s...
MILTON, Ga. — Milton police said a female driver pulled up at a school bus stop and told two children that their bus had broken down and that she would give them a ride to school. The only problem? The bus was not broken down. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville couple is accused of leaving a five-year-old child alone in Walmart while they were using drugs. Gainesville police officers arrested 31-year old John Haire and 31-year old Angel Haire after a witness saw john leave a child in the Walmart on Northwest 23rd Street.
An Alabama man accused of attacking a 19-year-old employee at a tanning salon faces attempted rape and kidnapping charges, police said. Shameek Absalom Dunn, 26, visited the Palm Beach Tan in Trussville for a job interview on March 11, according to AL.com. Dunn used his real name and address during the interview, the outlet reported.
FORSYTH, Ga. — Family and friends are remembering the life of 22-year-old Toriyahna Proctor. Her family reported her missing early Wednesday morning, said Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman. She was found in the backseat of her then-boyfriend Jadarius Watts' car. Watts tried to run away, but they caught him...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
The body of a 40-year-old father wrapped up and inside a toolbox was found along a rural road in Georgia, police said. The discovery prompted an investigation and the Polk County Police Department called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance. The body was found by Public Works Department employees...
MACON, Ga. — A shooting over the weekend left a Macon boy in critical condition. It happened at the Green Meadows Apartments on Log Cabin Drive around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. 13WMAZ spoke with the young boy's mom about what happened. "He closed his eyes in my arms, I thought...
On Wednesday, a task force including the ATF and FBI arrested former Georgia football wide receiver Akhil Crumpton in Philadelphia in connection to the 2021 murder of an Oconee County, Georgia gas station employee, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Elijah Wood, a 23-year-old employee of the RaceTrac...
A woman has died after she was shoved into the path of a car during a fight inside a hospital garage in Atlanta earlier this month, police said. The woman, who wasn’t named, suffered serious injuries when authorities said she was run over and pinned under a vehicle on March 1, McClatchy News reported. She was arguing with another woman on the sixth-floor parking deck at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital when she was pushed into the traffic lane.
Comments / 0