ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Warner Robins police arrest man for shooting on Alma Ave.

By Claire Helm
wgxa.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins police have arrested a suspect in...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police seek help after grandmother shot dead at Lakewood Heights gas station

Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
WSAV News 3

Woman shot four times, suspect turns self in

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – On March 6, around 4:11 am, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a call in reference to shots fired on the 600 block of Pauline Jenkins Street. Once officers arrived they made contact with Jocelyn Nelson who was shot four times though her kitchen door. Ms. Nelson identified the suspect as […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
13WMAZ

2 dead in 3-car wreck in Warner Robins identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The two people who died in a Houston County car accident Wednesday have been identified. 27-year-old Kandace Jackson, of Jeffersonville, was driving a Honda Civic south on Moody Road. The Honda left its lane and hit a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north, driven by 56-year-old Donald Crooms, of Bonaire.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Warner Robins, GA
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Wgxa
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
Miami Herald

Woman dies after she’s pinned under car during fight in hospital garage, GA cops say

A woman has died after she was shoved into the path of a car during a fight inside a hospital garage in Atlanta earlier this month, police said. The woman, who wasn’t named, suffered serious injuries when authorities said she was run over and pinned under a vehicle on March 1, McClatchy News reported. She was arguing with another woman on the sixth-floor parking deck at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital when she was pushed into the traffic lane.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy