ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Level-Up Your Look: Save Up to 33% On Licensed Nintendo Socks

By Max McHone
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for an easy way to show your nerd pride? Best Buy has a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, you can save up to 33% on a variety of sock sets featuring popular Nintendo characters...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Zelda Games Teased by Nintendo Insider

It looks like some new games associated with Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda franchise could be coming to Nintendo Switch in the future. Within the past day, Nintendo announced that it would unfortunately be delaying the next mainline installment in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, into early 2023. And while this news was saddening to a number of Zelda fans, it sounds like Nintendo still has other plans for the series in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socks#Best Buy#Animal Crossing#Hyrulean
The Independent

13 best Nintendo Switch games for every kind of player, from Mario Kart 8 to Breath of the Wild

The Nintendo Switch was an unlikely success story when it launched back in 2017. It had a very limited catalogue of games but slowly over time that list has become filled with completely unmissable titles.With the follow-up releases of the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED models, there’s never been a better time to explore Nintendo’s rich body of work.Known for it seal of quality (it’s the white and gold sticker you can find on the back of any Switch game), if you’re buying a first-party title made by Nintendo itself then you’re in for a good time. Metroid, Super...
VIDEO GAMES
insideedition.com

Rare Pokemon Card Sold for $336,000

A rare Charizard Pokémon card recently sold at an auction for almost $400,000 through Heritage Auctions, according to CNN. The card garnered attention because it's from the game's first English print run and had been given a perfect PSA GEM-MT 10 grading. According to the auction house, it's one...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

Lost Pokemon Card Resurfaces, Sells for Over $130,000

A rare Pokemon card has appeared "in the wild" for the first time in over 20 years, after it was sold for a major sum at auction. Earlier this year, a "Snap Magikarp" Pokemon trading card was auctioned off for 5 million yen (about $136,000 in US dollars), having made its way onto the open market for what appears to be the first time ever. The Snap Magikarp card was part of a CoroCoro magazine promotion to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Snap back in 1999 and involved entrants sending their photos from the game. Five winners had their photos printed onto "official" Pokemon cards, with each winner receiving 20 copies of their unique card. Most of the cards have made their way into the hands of various collectors, but the "Snap Magikarp" had never appeared in public, leaving many to believe that the card was lost to history.
GAMBLING
TechRadar

Minecraft accidentally adds Xbox Series X feature early

After rolling out a Minecraft Preview build that allowed Xbox Series X|S players to enable ray tracing in the game, Microsoft has announced the feature was included as a mistake and removed its support. Players could enable the next-gen feature by downloading the Minecraft Preview build – a test version...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Which one do you need?

Sony just introduced a new and expanded PlayStation Plus service to compete with Microsoft's generous Xbox Game Pass program. If you have both consoles you're probably wondering which subscription service is worth your time and money, or if there's even a case for going all big spender and getting both. Here we break down exactly what you get at each tier of each service, the prices, and some of the games you can expect to get access to as well.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Forget NFTs and Invest in Pokemon Cards?

When it comes to what you consider worthy of investing your money in, it's unlikely that you'd consider your son's Pokémon cards to be a potential goldmine. After all, the brightly-colored trading cards have been around since 1996 and seem to be strictly the domain of young kids, who create decks with them to participate in games against other players. It's known as a trading card game (TCG), so players also frequently trade with others in hopes of improving their decks and beating more opponents.
GAMBLING
The Verge

Sony’s new PlayStation Plus makes retro games an expensive option

Sony has just announced its new PlayStation Plus subscription tiers, which will be available later this year, and with the new “Extra” and “Premium” levels, you’ll get access to back catalogs of many PlayStation games. However, if you want to play classic PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games, you’ll have to pay for “Premium,” the most expensive option, meaning that Sony is joining Nintendo in putting some of its older games behind its highest-cost subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Last Chance Sale: Nab 50% Off All Your Beauty Must-Haves at Ulta Beauty

If you've been enjoying the last few weeks of makeup goodies, you'll want to make sure you don't miss out on the last week of beauty items on sale for 50% off at Ulta Beauty. This week kicked off with Sunday deals from brands including Stila, BareMinerals and Buxom. Today's deals include Peter Thomas Roth, Origins and diamond and platinum member exclusives including Clinique, Anastasia Beverly Hills and It Cosmetics.
MAKEUP
Beaumont Enterprise

Save $80 on the Dyson vacuum all your grown-up friends have at home

You know the friends I’m talking about; the ones who own tan leather couches, pick up the check at brunch and keep their cereal in rigid plastic containers for safekeeping. Now you can stick it to those bougie snobs by bringing home this Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum from Target for $349.99.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Sports Trailer Showcases Motion Controls, Mii Support, and More

Nintendo Switch Sports is set to release in less than a month, and Nintendo has dropped an all-new overview trailer, offering greater depth into the game than we've previously seen. Nintendo Switch Sports is a sequel to the Wii Sports games, offering a mix of returning activities, as well as some new ones. However, Nintendo Switch Sports does not focus on Nintendo's Mii characters, instead offering new "Sportsmate" designs. Players will still have the option of using their Mii, should they so choose. As the new trailer shows, players will be able to customize their Mii in the game just as they can with the other avatars.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy