Provo, UT

BYU takes home two awards at ‘Student Emmys’

By Cali Jackson
ABC4
 1 day ago

PROVO, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The 41 st College Television Awards or “Student Emmys” concluded earlier this week and BYU students won both spots in the animation and TV commercial categories. Winners received a $3,000 cash prize.

The winner of the animation category was a short story called “Stowaway,” a humorous story about an unsuspecting baby Kraken that mistakenly ends up aboard a pirate ship. BYU animation student Tyler Bitner produced the short film with Ethan Briscoe who served as the director and writer of the film.

“It’s an easy thing to start a project. It’s a hard thing to finish it,” said BYU animation professor Seth Holladay. “This team was very unified, and they made a goal together that this was going to get done. They knew it mattered for their future experience, their future job opportunities, and their future connections. It was such a great team to work with.”

Audiences can watch the animation here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSQkY_0ewbf93V00
Ethan Briscoe and Joseph Chou review the animations for the student award-winning film Stowaway .
Photo by Ethan Briscoe
BYU wins landscaping championship

The winner of the best commercial category was a piece called “Life’s Journey,” a story about a young man who saves his meager earnings to purchase the car of his dreams, a Ford Mustang. He then meets the woman of his dreams and sells his car to purchase an engagement ring. The commercial was directed by Tyler Richardson and Asher Huskinson with Rebekah Baker as producer and Campbell George as writer.

“It was the toughest shoot I’ve worked on,” said Baker. “Not only did we plan the entire shoot in three weeks in the middle of the pandemic, but there were also some people who questioned whether the idea was even worth investing in. I’m so proud of my team for moving forward despite all those challenges. It helped prepare me for the things I do day in and day out for work. You have problems and you have to find creative ways to solve them. That’s what we learned at BYU.”

Audiences can watch the commercial here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGDBd_0ewbf93V00
Tyler Richardson, Asher Huskinson, Campbell George and Rebekah Baker (left to right) gather in Richardson’s apartment in New York to watch the College Television Awards.
Photo by Rebekah Baker
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

University of Utah nursing to increase enrollment by 25%

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – To help address the shortage of nurses in the state of Utah, The University of Utah College of Nursing will increase its enrollment by 25% over the next year. To fulfill this initiative, U of U Health’s College of Nursing will accept an additional 36 students each year. Annual enrollment […]
UTAH STATE
Awesome Autistic Ogden raising awareness during April

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – April is Autism Awareness Month and different Utah organizations are already hosting events to raise awareness, break down the stigma surrounding autism, and strengthen families within their communities. One of those organizations is Awesome Autistic Ogden which is hosting four different events during the month including an art show at The […]
OGDEN, UT
Best places to stargaze in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is celebrating April as Dark Sky Month for the second consecutive year, as declared by Gov. Spencer Cox. There are many places across Utah that are perfect for stargazers this month. Here are just a few: Northern Utah Antelope Island State Park (Davis County) Dinosaur National Monument (Near Vernal, UT) East […]
UTAH STATE
