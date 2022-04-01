ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Cezanne painting at risk of leaving the UK

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe £10 million painting is in need of a buyer if it is to remain in the UK. A painting by the French artist and post-impressionist painter Paul Cezanne is at risk of leaving the UK for the first time since 1937. Cezanne’s 1882 painting Ferme Normande, Ete...

www.shropshirestar.com

