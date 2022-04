Current Records: Portland 27-49; San Antonio 31-45 The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at AT&T Center. The Trail Blazers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15 point spread they are up against.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO