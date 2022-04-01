ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Files A New Trademark For ‘RKO’, Also Files For ‘Sloane Jacobs’

By Joseph Lee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFightful reports that on March 28, WWE filed for two new trademarks for ‘RKO’ and the name ‘Sloane Jacobs’ with the USPTO. Mark For: SLOANE JACOBS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and...

stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status For WrestleMania 38

We’re only a few days away from the Show of Shows and some of the biggest names in the business will be in the Dallas area for the WrestleMania festivities this weekend. It was recently reported that Shane McMahon will be in attendance for WrestleMania, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are currently no plans for him to be part of the show.
wrestlinginc.com

WrestleMania Week Notes On Asuka And Bayley

Bayley and Asuka are among the wrestlers who WWE brought to Dallas for WrestleMania 38 Weekend. There’s no word on if WWE has plans for Asuka or Bayley to return this weekend, or at the post-WrestleMania RAW on Monday, but PWInsider reports that they are in town. They are not booked for any WrestleMania Panels at Superstore Axxess, so it remains to be seen why they were brought in.
411mania.com

Booker T Weighs In On the Steiner Brothers Going Into WWE Hall of Fame

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his thoughts on the news that Rick and Scott Steiner will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The two will be inducted as part of the Class of 2022 tomorrow night. Here are highlights:
Financial World

Roman Reigns and his relationship with Triple H

Triple H recently announced his retirement from wrestling, wowing fans and insiders alike. The Game had gradually moved away from the ring in recent years, thanks to the advancing age and the desire to devote himself with greater commitment to his managerial role. The 14-time world champion has personally contributed...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
411mania.com

The Undertaker Recalls Infamous 1997 Interview With Vader in Kuwait

– Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling/CBS Sports, WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee The Undertaker recalled the infamous interview he and the late Big Van Vader (aka Leon White) conducted on a talk show on TV in Kuwait back in 1997. At the time, The Undertaker WWE Champion. During the segment, the interviewer questioned Vader on the legitimacy of pro wrestling. In an attempt to “protect the business,” Vader flipped a table over, and aggressively accosted the interviewer. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Sends Message To Fans After Arriving In Dallas

Windham Rotunda says he misses the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. The former Bray Wyatt is currently in Dallas, Texas for his appearance at WrestleCon, which will be his first pro wrestling appearance since being released from WWE in July. Rotunda posted a message for fans and promised to answer six questions in the comments. He also teased surprises in the works.
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Credits Veteran Wrestler For Helping Her in AEW

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star credited Dustin Rhodes for helping her in AEW:. “He keeps me grounded. I’m a very emotional person, so when I don’t like something, I can’t mask it. He’s always like, ‘Thunder, you got to calm down. You know you got this.’ He’s like my pep talker. He hugs me all the time. He says, ‘You know you got this. From the moment you came to this company, I knew it.” I remember that moment. He saw me doing something and he’s like, ‘You’re something else.’ He always reminds me how bad ass I am, and I have to believe in myself every single time. We talk about that all the time, and we talk about how I have to stay focused and I have to make sure that I don’t get distracted with the background noise. I have a goal. Yes, I have achieved the highest level right now, but I know we can bring it to another high level. I’m a high achiever. I get something, I enjoy it, I’m smelling the roses right now, but I know this is going to lead into something else.”
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Received Text From Bret Hart Before CM Punk Match

AEW star Dax Harwood received a text message from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart prior to his match against CM Punk on last week’s Dynamite. Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Harwood reflected on his match with Punk, while sharing the message he received from Hart. “Bret Hart...
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Booked For Multiple Events After Wrestlemania

Win or lose, it seems the Beast will be sticking around WWE for a little longer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Brock Lesnar is currently booked for two of the next three WWE PPVs after this year’s Wrestlemania. At this time, he’s scheduled to appear at Wrestlemania Backlash on May 8 in Providence, RI. He is also scheduled for Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 2.
411mania.com

New Segment Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a new segment for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that Happy Corbin will hoast an episode of Happy Time with the special guest being Drew McIntyre’s sword Angela. The announcement reads:. Don’t miss “Happy Talk” with a special guest –...
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Says Samoa Joe Is All Elite, Joe Set For AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe is now All Elite. As noted before at this link, Joe made his surprise return to ROH at the end of Friday’s Supercard of Honor XV event. The main event saw Jonathan Gresham defeat Bandido to become the Undisputed ROH World Champion, but Gresham and Lee Moriarty were attacked by Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal after the bout.
411mania.com

Kevin Owens Reveals Triple H’s Message To Talent At Meeting

Kevin Owens has confirmed that Triple H was present at a WWE talent meeting to kick off WrestleMania weekend, and revealed what The Game told everyone. As reported, Triple H surprised talent by appearing at the meeting, which was the first time many people had seen him since August. Owens spoke with Metro and confirmed that the meeting took place.
