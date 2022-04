Beasley (ankle) provided 15 points (4-10 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Friday's 136-130 victory over the Nuggets. The Wolves implied earlier in the week that Beasley could miss more time, but he was back in the lineup after sitting out the previous two games. Beasley saw his usual workload off the bench and dropped in four three-pointers, with all 10 of his field-goal attempts coming from beyond the arc.

