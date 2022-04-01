ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

West Virginia man threatens to shoot himself in front of 8-year-old

By C. Allan
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LutkQ_0ewbcFNF00

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A Belington man has been arrested and charged after he threatened to “blow his head off” in front of a young child.

On March 30, officers with the Philippi Police Department responded to a call of a domestic incident involving weapons at the Mountaineer Mart in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wgPX_0ewbcFNF00
Russell Farris

When officers arrived, they spoke with Russell Farris, 37, of Belington, who said that he was in a fight with a woman at the convenience store and that the two had separated prior to officers’ arrival, officers said.

Officers learned that the woman had “attempted to stab” Farris, while an 8-year-old child was present in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

While reviewing footage from the incident, officers observed Farris “push the door closed” on the woman “as if he was trying to crush her” before the woman gets into the vehicle in an attempt to drive away, officers said.

WATCH: Pennsylvania Uber driver’s dashcam video released; Mother of 4 killed while on the job

At that point, Farris jumped into the open door of the driver’s side and then “is seen getting into the center console of the truck” to grab “what appears to be a revolver,” according to the complaint.

The woman and Farris then fought over the revolver which “could have easily discharged” while the child was in the vehicle. However, Farris and the woman dropped the revolver during the altercation, officers said.

Shortly after, Farris “secured the revolver and placed it in his mouth” and “threatened to ‘blow his head off’,” while in view of the 8-year-old child, according to the complaint.

Farris has been charged with gross child neglect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News

29K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police looking for suspects in the murder of a 13-year-old

West Virginia Police out of Bluefield are looking for two females that are suspects in a murder of a 13-year-old. Police say they are looking for: Isis Wallace, a 22-year-old black female, who is 5’-8” in height and weighs 250+ pounds, and Nichole Brooks, a 43-year-old black female, who is 5’-9” in height and weighs […]
WTRF- 7News

Severe beating by West Virginia man leaves victim on a feeding tube

Robert Brockington, 39, of Clarksburg, was arrested for entering another man’s home and severely beating him up. According to a criminal complaint, Brockington entered the Harrison county home around 5 p.m. and asked where a woman was in the home. WDTV reported that officers said Brockington went into the bedroom, found the man asleep in […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
Philippi, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Philippi, WV
City
Belington, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Neglect#The Mountaineer Mart
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man runs from officers at a traffic stop in only his underwear; dog and child found in vehicle

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio man running from Belmont County Sheriff’s Officers on foot after a traffic stop started removing his clothes while on the run, last seen with only a t-shirt and underwear. According to a press release, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation in Morristown […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with murder for an alleged assault that resulted in death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A Parkersburg man is being charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another man, leading to his death over the weekend according to Parkersburg Police Department reports newsandsentinel. Derek Burton Taylor, 38, was arraigned on the murder charge of Cory Friend, 30, on Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court. Taylor admitted to hitting […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate sentenced for indecent exposure

Darius McNeal, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer, was sentenced today to eight months of incarceration for indecent exposure, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. McNeal, 20, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to three counts of “Indecent Exposure.” McNeal admitted to exposing himself and committing sexual acts in front of another person on three […]
GILMER COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teen allegedly murders family; Tried as an adult

A West Virginia teen accused of killing four family members will be tried as an adult. The ruling involving 17-year-old Gavin Smith by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard on Tuesday means he could get a longer sentence if convicted of first-degree murder. Smith was 16 and his girlfriend was 17 when they were […]
ELKVIEW, WV
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy