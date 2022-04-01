ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings
 1 day ago

(Pottawattamie Co.) A wrong-way driver was arrested in Pottawattamie County Thursday.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was reported driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-29. A Deputy arrived on location and entered I-29 southbound where a vehicle was traveling at him head-on. An investigation was conducted during the traffic stop and the driver, 43-year-old Jessica Roseann Fettinger, was arrested for OWI 1st Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense, and Driving on the Wrong Side of Roadway.

In other activity, Deputies were called to Casey’s, at 19900 Virginia Hills Road in Council Bluffs, at 12:12 this morning for a report of an intoxicated male party being out of control with a taser. Following an investigation, 47-year-old Frank Hartford Kretzschmar of Carter Lake was arrested for Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury, Criminal Mischief 4th, and Public Intoxication 1st Offense.

Donald Bouchard, 30, of Elk Horn, Nebraska, was arrested following a traffic stop on Thursday for OWI 1st Offense.

Ryan Thomas Shea, 32, of Crescent, was arrested on Thursday for Contempt – Violation of a No Contact/Protective Order.

Comments / 0

