ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Canyon Police Department Searching For Car Theft Suspect

By Tyler Williams
kgncnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect who broke into a vehicle in...

www.kgncnewsnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Greenville Police Department searching for missing Mississippi teen

GREENVILLE, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page, officers need your help locating 15-year-old Tyrese Brown. Police reported that Brown is a male juvenile who is five feet and six inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. Brown was last seen on Friday, March 11, 2022, wearing khaki pants, a maroon shirt, […]
GREENVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canyon, TX
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Cars
Canyon, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Cars
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Makes Texas Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added David Daniel Boone to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Boone, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and a parole violation. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Amarillo Crime Stoppers
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Arrested for Brutal Rape at Local Family Shelter

SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of brutally raping a woman at the local family shelter. According to court reports, on Mar. 28, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center downtown for the report of a sexual assault. When they arrived, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that she had been raped while staying at San Angelo's family shelter. She claimed that the assault was committed by Joel Delacruz, 35, of San Angelo on Mar. 27. The victim told police that she was staying at the family…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KFOX 14

Gang member arrested, accused of driving towards El Paso police officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of driving directly towards a police officer in the Lower Valley. Officers arrested 24-year-old Brandon Almanzar on Monday. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last Thursday when officers observed Almanzar, who had criminal warrants at the...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCEN

Two dead after three-vehicle wreck in Waco

WACO, Texas — Two people are dead after a deadly three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waco, Saturday night, according to Waco Police. Police said a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 53-year-old woman later died at a local hospital due to her injures. A third person was involved and was also sent to a local hospital.
WACO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Found Guilty & Sentenced for Shooting Death of Local Teen

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nathan Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, was found guilty on Tuesday afternoon of killing 18-year-old San Angelo man Carlos Galvan and was sentenced to prison by a Tom Green County jury. As first reported, in May 2020, Gonzalez was arrested for the manslaughter charge after Carlos Galvan was found shot in the kitchen of a Koberlin apartment. For the original story on the shooting see: San Angelo Man Shot and Killed on Koberlin Street Galvan was alive when paramedics arrived to the scene but died shortly after at Shannon hospital. Gonzalez was arrested for the death and charged…
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo man dies in crash on US 67

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 26-year-old San Angelo man was killed early Friday when the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer, five miles north of San Angelo on US 67. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the tractor-trailer, driven...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KFDA

Suspect in custody for homicide at a East Amarillo Blvd. Motel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is in custody for a homicide at the Cowboy Motel on East Amarillo Blvd. Just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening officers were dispatched on an aggravated assault call. When they arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds, who later died at the...
AMARILLO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

UPDATE: Burglary suspect arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help in finding 24-year-old Keiairra Williams. UPDATE: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 2:55 p.m. According to arrest records, Keiairra Williams has been arrested. She was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, March 30. Williams is wanted for the charge of Burglary of a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy