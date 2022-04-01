ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Follow your fork to Houston Black Restaurant Week

By Maggie Flecknoe
 1 day ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Follow your fork! It’s time for Houston Black Restaurant Week ! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is joined by one of the founders. Also, meet the husband and wife behind Fainmous BBQ ! They’re serving up great food, details and more.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Fork#Food Drink#Fainmous Bbq#Houston Happens
