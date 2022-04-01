ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Second Annual ‘bed build’ for kids in Watervliet

By Richard Roman
informnny.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) joins Mayor Charlies Patricelli, to invite residents to volunteer on April 2, to help make sure no kid sleeps on the floor In...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Second annual 'Walk & Roll' at Norfolk YMCA

NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Saturday morning, the Norfolk YMCA held their 2nd annual 'Walk & Roll' event to celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. It's a celebration that the YMCA and the Arc of Norfolk have done for two years now where they have food, activities, and prizes to help celebrate people with developmental disabilities around the community.
NORFOLK, NE
Pleasanton Express

Second annual Auction for Action to be held this month

Community Council of South Central Texas (CCSCT) is proud to announce their upcoming online auction to raise funds to help local veterans. This year, the Veterans Financial Assistance Program will transport you to the Great Outdoors, with sports equipment and camping themed items. Bidding runs March 21-March 25, on the charity auction app, “Better World.” Last year, the event raised $4,000 from the auction and $2,000 in private donations. All funds raised will continue to benefit the Veteran’s Financial Assistance Program.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watervliet, NY
Government
City
Watervliet, NY
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
Big Country 96.9

Congratulations to The Maine Game Warden of the Year

A big congratulations goes out to Warden Joe McBrine for earning the honor of the 2021 Maine Game Warden of the Year. McBrine has been with the Maine Warden Service for 27 years. He patrols section 8 in Washington County, Maine. Nominated by Peers. The award is nominated by peers...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Second Avenue#Nonprofit Organization#Second Annual#Shp#The Mayor S Office
Odessa American

Fish Fry-Yays

Knights of Columbus #3203 and Daughters of Mary has scheduled Fish Fry-Yays fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday during lent, except for Good Friday (March 25), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church cafeteria, 618 E. 18th St. Plates are $12 each. For more information, call 432-332-5334.
ADVOCACY
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Family YMCA preparing for summer

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Summer is only a few months away and there are some new changes coming to the Odessa Family YMCA as we make our way into those triple-digit months. Starting May 28th, the Odessa Family YMCA will operate City of Odessa swimming pools throughout the summer season. In a recent release, the […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Cleveland.com

Medina’s Memorial Pool should offer swim lessons

Medina city residents, our Memorial Pool was rebuilt five years ago with more than $750,000 of taxpayer money, yet no lessons or organized swim program exists. Despite raising over $20,000 in a week to keep the pool open during COVID, and additional generous donations and support, Memorial Pool is struggling and turning away offers of help.
MEDINA, OH
Family Handyman

The Eleven Percent: Spotlight on Women in the Trades

This FH series introduces readers to a few of the women who make up 11 percent of the construction workforce in the U.S., sharing stories of their careers in the field. When Judaline Cassidy set her sights on a trade school education in her home country of Trinidad and Tobago, the not-quite-five-foot-tall young woman first had to convince the instructor she could hack it as a plumber.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy