Second Annual ‘bed build’ for kids in Watervliet

Community Council of South Central Texas (CCSCT) is proud to announce their upcoming online auction to raise funds to help local veterans. This year, the Veterans Financial Assistance Program will transport you to the Great Outdoors, with sports equipment and camping themed items. Bidding runs March 21-March 25, on the charity auction app, “Better World.” Last year, the event raised $4,000 from the auction and $2,000 in private donations. All funds raised will continue to benefit the Veteran’s Financial Assistance Program.
