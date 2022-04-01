ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

A Mother Advocates for All Children with Autism

By Marcie Landeros
calexicochronicle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTMORLAND — Autism is a word that strikes fear in the hearts of parents with small children, bringing about images of difficult children who will require care for the rest of their lives. Gloria Brambila is on a mission to change that. A mother and advocate to Matthew,...

calexicochronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

Asperger’s, Autism, and OCD: Is There a Link?

OCD and autism are often misdiagnosed as one another. This is because the symptoms of both can look similar. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are, in many ways, quite different. OCD is a mental illness, while autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Misdiagnosing OCD as autism — or...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
County
Imperial County, CA
Local
California Health
City
Westmorland, CA
Imperial County, CA
Society
TheConversationAU

ADHD looks different in adults. Here are 4 signs to watch for

Many people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Adult symptoms can look a little different to those of childhood. Knowing what to look for is important, so people can get support to help them better understand themselves and meet their full potential. People, including some clinicians, may not be aware of adult ADHD and how symptoms may change as a person develops and grows. We aim to change this through the development of an Australian ADHD guideline, which is based on evidence and now open for feedback. ...
MENTAL HEALTH
KRON4 News

What happens now for people who never got COVID?

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places remove mask mandates some people may be fearful of catching COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the last two years. However, people who weren’t infected should approach the guidelines differently, one doctor says. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says the chances of catching COVID-19, despite […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The new COVID-19 variant is now in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The stealth Omicron COVID-19 variant is already present in the Central Valley, according to local health departments. So far, the health department in Fresno County recorded 28 Omicron BA.2 cases and Madera County reported four cases. “There is good news and potentially bad news here,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Private Citizen
Psych Centra

Asperger’s Syndrome: What is Ongoing Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?

If you’re giving all your energy and support but you still feel invisible to your partner, you may be experiencing ongoing traumatic relationship syndrome. Ongoing traumatic relationship syndrome (OTRS) is a dynamic that can occur between a person with Asperger’s syndrome (AS) and someone without AS who is close to them. This person can be a spouse or a close family relative — like a parent or child.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SHAPE

Prolonged Grief Disorder Is Now Officially Considered a Mental Health Disorder

As of last week, prolonged grief disorder, officially became a new diagnosis in the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the catalog of psychological conditions widely used by clinicians to diagnose patients is the standard classification of mental disorders. Despite the nearly decade-long debate on whether grief should need medical treatment, the diagnosis became official during a time when many Americans continue to experience ongoing disasters that have caused death and suffering, such as COVID-19, reports the American Psychiatric Association (APA).
MENTAL HEALTH
Jillian Enright

Sleep Disorders in ADHD & Autism

March 14–20, 2022 is Sleep Awareness Week. Sleep disorders are extremely common in neurodiverse individuals, so I want to share specific information related to sleep issues in autism and ADHD. I am fortunate that I usually sleep well nowadays, but this comes after decades of insomnia and sleep issues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
LiveScience

This brain structure may grow too fast in babies who develop autism

A brain structure called the amygdala grows too fast in babies who are diagnosed with autism by age 2, a new study suggests. The study researchers found that this overgrowth occurs between 6 and 12 months of age, before children are typically diagnosed with autism. The findings, published Friday (March 25) in The American Journal of Psychiatry, suggest that therapies for children at high risk of autism may have the best chance of working if they start in infancy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Parenting Styles and ADHD Symptoms

ADHD researchers often do not consider that the symptoms of their subjects come as a result of environmental issues. The symptoms of ADHD may wax and wane, likely due to changing environmental contingencies. "Positive parenting" may lead to improvement of ADHD symptoms in children; negative parenting may be one cause...
KIDS
Psych Centra

ADHD and Dementia: Causes, Link, and Diagnosis

If you live with a condition like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you may wonder about your chance of developing dementia as you age. Living with ADHD means so much more than having a short attention span. You may find it challenging to manage your time, for example, or you...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is It Bipolar Disorder or ADHD?

Mood shifts, inattentiveness, and hyperactivity can occur with bipolar disorder and ADHD, yet they are separate conditions. Here’s how to tell the difference. Bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are common conditions that, on the surface, might seem different, but they can have some symptom overlap. There’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
IFLScience

Key Brain Region In Babies That Develop Autism Is Unusually Large

Scientists have noticed that a key brain structure appears to undergo an unusual growth spurt between six and 12 months in babies that go on to develop autism. Reported in the American Journal of Psychiatry, scientists from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scanned the brains of over 400 kids, including 58 infants with an increased likelihood of developing autism (due to having an older sibling with autism) who were later diagnosed with autism, 212 infants at increased likelihood of autism but who did not develop autism, 109 controls, and 29 infants with “fragile X” syndrome, a genetic condition that causes a range of developmental problems including learning disabilities and cognitive impairment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Newborn Babies Who Acquire Autism Identified With Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure

A study conducted by UNC-Chapel Hill's Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett, PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, is the first to indicate amygdala enlargement in the first year of life. Before kids display most of the behavioral characteristics that ultimately lead to a diagnosis of autism, newborns with fragile X condition have a distinct neural maturation trajectory, this proliferation might have been distinctive to autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy