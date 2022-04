WOOD RIVER -- Take a step back in time this weekend at this a pre-1840s Rendezvous. The Rendezvous is from 9 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday hosted at the Lewis and Clark encampment at Camp Dubois, at Illinois routes 3 and 143, in Wood River. There's fun for the whole family at Camp Dubois in Wood River. There will be a black powder shoot on Saturday. The fee to camp is $10, which includes water, wood, and an 8-foot by 8-foot trade blanket.

WOOD RIVER, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO