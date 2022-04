SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has announced the appointment of U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown of the Western District of Louisiana to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys (AGAC). The AGAC was created in 1973 and advises the Attorney General on matters of policy, procedure, and management impacting the Offices of the U.S. Attorneys and elevates the voices of U.S. Attorneys in Department policies. Brown, along with 11 other U.S. Attorneys from around the United States, will serve on the AGAC. The first meeting of the AGAC will take place later this spring.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO