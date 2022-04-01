ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Class of 2021 improves AP achievement rate

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lapfO_0ewbZwv500

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – According to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), Mississippi’s graduating class of 2021 achieved a 39.1% qualifying score rate for Advanced Placement (AP) exams. This is an increase from the previous year’s achievement rate of 38.2%.

AP courses are college-level courses offered by trained high school teachers. Students can earn three college credits for every AP exam they pass with a qualifying score of 3 or higher.

How elementary school teacher employment is projected to change in Mississippi

Among the class of 2021, 18.2% (4,972) of graduates took a total of 10,865 AP exams during their high school experience, according to the College Board’s AP Cohort Data Report for Class of 2021 issued on Friday, April 1. Though achievement on AP increased, the number of students taking AP exams declined. Among the class of 2020, 20.7% (5,235) of graduates took a total of 11,526 AP exams.

Though the class of 2021 saw a drop in AP participation, overall, the number of Mississippi students taking AP courses and passing AP exams have both nearly doubled since 2013.

“AP courses provide students with a rigorous level of learning and help them develop the study skills they need to be successful in college,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “The AP experience also helps colleges and universities identify students who can master college-level material.”

Mississippi’s AP policy entitles students who score three or higher on an AP exam to earn at least three college credits at any Mississippi public university or community college.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

‘Go, Mississippi’: State could ditch song with racist roots

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is on the verge of scuttling a state song with racist roots, two years after it retired a Confederate-themed state flag. The current song, “Go, Mississippi,” takes its tune from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. “Roll With Ross” included the lyrics, “For segregation, 100%. He’s not a moderate, like some of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Achievement School District to host job fair

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Achievement School District will host a job fair on Thursday, March 31. The event will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City. According to organizers, interviews, hiring decisions, fingerprinting, and onboarding may be done on the spot. Those who wish to […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware schools to turn to science of reading to improve literacy rates

State education officials, legislators are moving to be sure the science of reading is used when teaching public students.   Delaware’s once highly ranked reading scores now are worse than those in Mississippi. Much worse.  In 2002 Delaware fourth graders outperformed Mississippi’s by 21 points on national scores, with the First State well above the national average. Today, after a ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Wide Open Eats

Georgia Peaches May Be Gone Forever in Less Than 80 Years

From peach pie to peach wine, Georgia is the place to go for these sweet, summery fruits. The Peach State is beloved for its bountiful peach season that happens every summer, when fresh Georgia peaches are harvested in abundance to be enjoyed on their own, made into cobblers, and so much more. However, scientists predict that we won't be able to enjoy the delicious peaches in Georgia for much longer if climate change continues at its current rate.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi College#Ap Exams#Ap Courses#Advanced Placement#The College Board
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJTV 12

Tupelo couple sues north Mississippi hospital for alleged balance billing

TUPELO, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A Tupelo couple is suing a north Mississippi hospital and its affiliates over an alleged balance-billing scheme that cost them nearly $50,000.  Balance billing is illegal under a state law passed in 2013. The law states that if a health care provider accepts payment from a health insurance company on […]
TUPELO, MS
thecentersquare.com

Utah's jobless rate improves slightly in February

(The Center Square) – Utah’s unemployment rate improved slightly in February and remains among the best in the nation, according to data released by the Utah Department of Workforce Services. Utah’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in February was 2.1%, just below the 2.2% rate reported in January. The U.S....
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KXL

Oregon Suicide Rate Still High, But Improving

Oregon still has a higher than average suicide rate, but there are signs it’s getting less severe. The Centers for Disease Control says Oregon has the 13th highest suicide rate in the country for the most recent year available, 2020. That’s an improvement from 9th the previous year. 833 people took their lives in Oregon in 2020.
OREGON STATE
WJTV 12

Firefighters in south Mississippi get new equipment

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Biloxi firefighters are getting new gear aimed at making their jobs safer. Firefighters are being fitted the new equipment this week, WLOX-TV reported. The Biloxi Fire Department purchased 82 new air packs with 183 masks. The equipment cost more than $600,000 and was purchased through a federal grant awarded to the […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Contract awarded for new U.S. courthouse in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced the award of the construction contract for the new U.S. Courthouse in Greenville to Robins & Morton.  The new Federal courthouse will provide the Judiciary with a newly constructed 55,639 gross square foot facility along with secure parking in the historic downtown area. The award […]
GREENVILLE, MS
Roll Call Online

Despite court drama, ratings unchanged in Alabama and Mississippi

ANALYSIS — It’s been a roller coaster of emotion in the South. What looked like another mundane round of redistricting in Alabama and Mississippi escalated to a Supreme Court case that had potential ramifications in other states. In the end, however, the final decision settled the situation back to a status quo result, for this year at least.
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

UGA students will work Masters Tournament in Augusta

They are gearing up for golf in Augusta, where 10 University of Georgia students will work as hospitality interns during next week’s Masters Tournament. As millions of viewers tune in to watch the Masters Championship at Augusta National Golf Club, 10 University of Georgia student interns will be on site, working in the kitchen.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJTV 12

Students, teachers awarded at Promote the Vote ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi students and teachers were awarded during the Promote the Vote Awards Ceremony on Thursday, March 31. The Promote the Vote program is a voter education effort consisting of mock elections, contests and elections curriculum. The 2021 “Vote Local” theme encouraged students to learn about Mississippi’s municipal elections process. Over 31,000 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy