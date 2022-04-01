ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Drag Race’ Star Trinity the Tuck Comes Out as Trans Non-Binary: ‘Sending Out Love’

By Stephen Daw
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

In honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility, Drag Race star Trinity The Tuck decided it was time to share her truth. On Thursday (March 31), the All Stars 4 co-winner took to her Instagram account to officially come out as trans non-binary to her fans. Trinity took her fans back to when she started doing drag, saying that was when she began noticing her change in perspective toward her gender identity.

“Years ago after starting drag I seriously questioned how I identified with my gender,” she wrote. “That why I altered my body starting at the age of 21 to look more feminine and also started hormone therapy for a short period. I stopped because I personally don’t know that I would be comfortable living as female with the way I’d physically look. Everyone has their own journey I suppose.”

Trinity went on, saying that she came to discover her identity after a lot of soul searching and honest conversations with her friends who are part of the community. “I’ve spoke with many of my friends who are trans to get their thoughts and insight over the years,” she said. “I still don’t know where my journey will take me, but I am trans-NB.”

Closing out her post, Trinity said that she wanted to publicly come out not only for herself, but for other trans folks watching in need of some encouragement. “I wanted to share my feelings in hopes that others who felt like me would know they aren’t alone,” she said. “Sending out love! I hope it finds you.”

Trinity the Tuck in the latest queen in a recent string of Drag Race stars coming out as trans. Since season 14 of the show began airing, three contestants from the season — Bosco , Jasmine Kennedie and Willow Pill — all have publicly come out as transgender.

Check out Trinity the Tuck’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TRINITY THE TUCK (@trinitythetuck)

More from Billboard

Comments / 4

Related
PopSugar

Meet the Artist Behind the Glam! Every "Drag Race" Season 14 Queen Out of Drag

Season 14 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," the flagship drag-competition series that gave birth to a worldwide empire, is in full swing! Yes, several queens have already departed, but many groundbreaking contestants have already made "Drag Race" history. Over the years, trans contestants such as Peppermint, Meannie Minaj, Kandy Zyanide, Angele Anang, and Vanessa Van Cartier have stomped the "Drag Race" runway; season 14 however, contains significantly more trans representation, with competitors like Kerri Colby, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Jasmine Kennedie, Bosco, and Willow Pill making their mark.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Harry Styles Reveals the Identity of the Cute Kid at the Start of ‘As It Was’

Click here to read the full article. As Harry Styles’ legion of fans poured over his new song “As It Was,” the first single from his forthcoming third album, one mystery remained: Who’s the adorable kid at the top of the song?The youngster opens the tune with the line, “Go on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you.”The child in question, fans have since learned, is Styles’ 5-year-old goddaughter Ruby Winston, daughter of British filmmaker Ben Winston. Harry explained it all during a chat with Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay. “It’s the voice of my goddaughter. She...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Japanese Breakfast
Person
Kehlani
Person
Arlo Parks
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Hormone Therapy#Binary#Racism#Trinity
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Cher Admits She’s Having ‘Personal Problems’ As She Apologizes To Fans For Being ‘MIA’

Cher admitted that she’s struggling with ‘personal problems’ right now as she admits that these years are the ‘worst I’ve ever seen.’. Even the most fabulous people like Cher go through rough patches. The 75-year-old singer opened up to her fans about how times have been tough for her. “Sorry I’ve Been MIA,” she tweeted. “Been having Personal Problems.” She didn’t just leave it at that though. When one fan asked if she was doing ok, she unleashed her emotions and opened up about the extent of her problems.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Watch Carrie Underwood's Jaw-Dropping Entrance at the Academy of Country Music Awards

Take notes people because singer Carrie Underwood sure knows how to make one heck of an entrance!. After leaving everyone speechless with her mini dress number on the red carpet, the "Cowboy Casanova" singer joined forces with Jason Aldean for a performance that brought the house down at the 2022 ACM Awards. The two performed their duet, "If I Didn't Love You."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

My Three Sons star Tim Considine dies at 81

After co-starring with Fred McMurray in the 1959 Disney classic The Shaggy Dog, the 19-year-old Considine reunited with McMurray in 1960 to play his eldest son, Mike Douglas, on the hit 1960-1972 ABC-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. In 1964, Considine told producers he was leaving after the 1964-1965 season, giving writers enough time to figure out how to keep the title going. “I gave them a year’s notice and told them I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I got along great with ’em, I loved them all, I was just tired of doing that. I wanted to move on.” He never returned during My Three Sons' remaining seven seasons, which were on CBS and in color. As an adult, Considine became known as a photographer an automotive historian.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

443
Followers
876
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy