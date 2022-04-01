ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brad Stevens won’t clarify Celtics’ vaccination status as playoffs loom

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

Stevens also talked about Jayson Tatum picking up his 13th technical foul against the Miami Heat, saying the Heat's physical style "got to" Tatum and the Celtics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WryP_0ewbZRkg00
Jayson Tatum commits an offensive foul against Max Strus near the end of the Celtics' loss to the Miami Heat. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Celtics might have other issues to worry about aside from whether or not they can secure the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. But president of basketball operations Brad Stevens isn’t willing to talk about one of the emerging elephants in the room.

After recent reports surfaced this week questioning whether some Celtics, including Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Jaylen Brown, would be unavailable to play in Toronto for a potential playoff series due to Canada’s strict new vaccination guidelines, Stevens and the Celtics have been asked over the past few days about the team’s vaccination status.

During his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports “Toucher and Rich” show on Friday, Stevens wouldn’t reveal anything about the team’s vaccination rate or any looming eligibility problems.

“I know what you’re getting at, obviously, with this,” Stevens said in response to a question from one of the hosts. “As an organization we’ve said from day one, we’re not going to comment on our team vaccination status or individual vaccination status…I feel like our job is to make sure that we continue to educate and make sure to keep everybody abreast of those changes, and the NBA has done a great job of that, all across the league.

“Anyways, I know that’s not, probably, the exact answer you’re looking for, but that’s where we stand and that’s all I really have to say about it.”

The Celtics have largely avoided using any specifics about vaccination statuses for much of the season. But Canada’s new guidelines, which prohibit unvaccinated athletes from traveling to the country as of Jan. 15, remove some of the mystery. Only Tatum, Brown, Horford and injured center Robert Williams didn’t travel with the team, suggesting everyone else is currently vaccinated.

Tatum said he is vaccinated during the team’s preseason media day, while Horford said this week he’d be “ready to play wherever,” stopping short of confirming whether or not he is vaccinated. Brown, whose status is unknown, said earlier this season that the decision to get the vaccine was a “personal choice.” NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Mannix suggested Horford and Brown, who have both entered the league’s health and safety protocols this season (Horford has done so twice), are unvaccinated, though Mannix noted that “can still change” before the playoffs.

Sources also told ESPN that Williams, who is currently out with a torn meniscus, is vaccinated and therefore could play on the road if he returned in time for a possible second-round series against Toronto.

Stevens did, however, have more to say about the Celtics’ crushing loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, which wasted a golden opportunity to seize the conference’s top seed. Boston now sits in third place and is two games behind Miami with five games left to play.

The Heat’s physical, tough playing style — and the effect it had on Celtics players — especially caught Stevens’s eye when assessing the defeat.

“I think that game was one we haven’t been in for a while,” the Celtics’ president of basketball operations admitted. “It was close, tough and physical. We haven’t had one of those in a while, so it was good for us. That was the kind of game we’ll play in the playoffs and it was good experience.”

In particular, Stevens zeroed in on how the Heat harrassed star Jayson Tatum, who, despite scoring 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting, missed all five of his three-point attempts and attempted just three shots in the fourth quarter against an aggressive blitzing strategy.

Tatum also picked up his 13th technical foul of the season for arguing with referees in the first half. (Marcus Smart was ejected in the waning seconds of the game.)

“This isn’t the guy he wants to be,” Stevens said of Tatum. “He knows that and he gets frustrated. I think what happened the other night was it was a physical game that wasn’t going our way and that got to him.”

The Celtics’ star, for his part, acknowledged his need to refrain from picking up more technical fouls as he’ll have to automatically sit out a game if he earns a 16th technical by the end of the season. But he also said it’s “an emotional game” and suggested not every expression requires a response from officials.

“There’s 20,000 people in there; it’s hard to whisper and be relaxed. Guys are passionate,” he said. “We care about what’s going on, so obviously we can come off aggressive at times and I’m aware of that, but that time I was genuinely asking a question. I guess I asked too many times.

“It’s easy to look back now after the game and say, ‘There’s a lot of s— we could’ve done better.’ But anybody who’s played in the NBA or played a professional sport knows sometimes you get caught up in things.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Boston
Boston

44K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Destroys Nick Wright For Asking What Giannis Antetokounmpo Is If KD Is A God: “A God. Just Like You Are But U Rather Be A Peasant.”

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of their incredible second-round playoff series last night. And much like the playoffs last year, the Bucks escaped by the skin of their teeth with a win over the Nets. Both Giannis and KD played great, but one NBA analyst couldn't help but take some digs at Durant's expense.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
FOX Sports

Tatum leads Boston into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Pacers (25-52, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Indiana. He ranks eighth in the league scoring 27.0 points per game. The Celtics are 30-18 in conference games. Boston is the league...
NBA
MassLive.com

Marcus Smart discusses Celtics trade deadline uncertainty, his case for Defensive Player of the Year and the long wait for a chance at point guard

Marcus Smart signed a four-year extension back in September, setting a path for him to become the longest-tenured Celtic since Paul Pierce spent 15 years in green. However, as Boston struggled to find cohesion on the court out of the gate under new head coach Ime Udoka, the team seesawed around the .500 mark in January with countless frustrating losses. That reality left the front office searching for answers as trade rumors swirled around nearly every player on the roster outside of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Rob Williams.
NBA
CBS Boston

The Celtics Continue To Tiptoe Around Team’s Vaccination Status

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics head coach Ime Udoka seemingly appeased any concerns regarding the team’s vaccination status — mainly their ability to play in Canada should Boston match up with the Toronto Raptors in the postseason — on Monday when he said all of Boston’s players were available to play there if healthy. Al Horford also said he’d be ready to play wherever on Wednesday, which should have put the issue to bed. But an article on ESPN, plus continued vagueness from the Celtics this week whenever asked if their players are vaccinated from COVID-19, has kept the kerfuffle alive. Canada...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Loom#The Eastern Conference
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Mavericks Trade Features Gordon Hayward

The Charlotte Hornets have a clear focus as a franchise for the long-term; build around LaMelo Ball. After selecting the near All-Star guard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the trajectory of the team has changed. Ball has emerged as an intriguing building block that...
NBA
Boston

Celtics announcer Mike Gorman says he wants to continue for ‘two years at least’

"If you were to ask me that again three months ago, I might have said maybe a year." Celtics play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman called his first game for the team in 1981. More than 41 years later, Gorman is still going strong, and the Celtics’ recent resurgence seems to have reinvigorated his interest in the team. In an appearance on the Celtics Beat podcast on CLNS, Gorman told Adam Kaufman he wants to continue calling Celtics game for at least two more seasons.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

Tuukka Rask shared the advice he gave to Jeremy Swayman

"That’s what I’m kind of looking forward to helping him with." The Bruins demolished the Devils 8-1 on Thursday. Five Boston players finished the night with multiple points in the game. North Billerica native Marc McLaughlin scored in his NHL debut. The Bruins also honored recently retired goaltender...
NHL
NBC Sports

Tatum, Brown match decades-old mark for Celtics in win over Pacers

Another night, another historic performance for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the same game for the Boston Celtics. In addition to improving to 8-0 this season when Tatum and Brown both score 30 points in the same game, Tatum and Brown each had more than five assists in the 128-123 win over the Indiana Pacers. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Tatum and Brown are the first set of Celtics teammates to have at least 30 points and five assists in the same game in 35 years.
NBA
NBC Sports

Tatum and Brown carrying Celtics offense at very impressive level

The Boston Celtics are among the small number of NBA teams with multiple top-tier scorers for defenses to gameplan around every single game. Jayson Tatum is a top-five MVP candidate after a phenomenal showing in March during which he scored 32.8 points per game and shot 44.7 percent from 3-point range. The C's unsurprisingly went 11-2 in March and at one point occupied first place in the Eastern Conference standings.
NBA
Boston

3 takeaways following the Bruins’ convincing win over the Devils

Boston bounced back in a big way with an 8-1 win. Two nights removed from a sloppy outing against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins crushed the New Jersey Devils, 8-1, Thursday at TD Garden. Boston’s convincing win officially eliminated the lowly Devils from postseason contention. Patrice Bergeron...
NHL
Boston

Patriots fans might not love Julian Edelman’s April Fools’ Day joke

With the NFL already in the midst of a wild offseason, Julian Edelman appeared to unleash a surprise of his own. Except, of course, it’s just an April Fools’ Day joke. Edelman, who retired from football as a member of the Patriots in 2021, shared an apparent comeback report from his Twitter. Specifically, the announcement claimed that the 35-year-old wide receiver was signing with the Buccaneers.
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy